Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

The report on the global bariatric surgery devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global bariatric surgery devices market to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on bariatric surgery devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on bariatric surgery devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bariatric surgery devices market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bariatric surgery devices market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

High adoption due to benefits such as fewer post-surgery infections, faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, reduced pain, bleeding control, and high accuracy

Rising Prevalence Of Obesity

2) Restraints

High cost of the devices

3) Opportunities

Development of effective procedures

Segments Covered



The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented on the basis of procedure, devices, and end-user.



The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure

Sleeve Gastrectomy

RY Gastric Bypass

Adjustable Gastric Band

Intra Gastric Balloon

Others

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices

Surgical Stapler

Gastric Band

Gastric Balloon

Others (Sutures)

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Johnson and Johnson

GI Dynamics Inc.

Covidien plc

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Allergan Inc.

USGI Medical Inc.

TransEnterix Inc.

SemiLEDs Ltd.

Mediflex Surgical Procedures

Other

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bariatric surgery devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bariatric surgery devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bariatric surgery devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Highlights

2.2. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Projection

2.3. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Procedure

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Devices

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Bariatric Surgery Devices Market



4. Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure

5.1. Sleeve Gastrectomy

5.2. RY Gastric Bypass

5.3. Adjustable Gastric Band

5.4. Intra Gastric Balloon

5.5. Others



6. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices

6.1. Surgical Stapler

6.2. Gastric Band

6.3. Gastric Balloon

6.4. Others (Sutures)



7. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user

7.1. Hospitals and Clinics

7.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers



8. Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure

8.1.2. North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices

8.1.3. North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure

8.2.2. Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices

8.2.3. Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user

8.2.4. Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Procedure

8.4.2. RoW Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Devices

8.4.3. RoW Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by End-user

8.4.4. RoW Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Johnson and Johnson

9.2.2. GI Dynamics Inc.

9.2.3. Covidien plc

9.2.4. Intuitive Surgical Inc.

9.2.5. Allergan Inc.

9.2.6. USGI Medical Inc.

9.2.7. TransEnterix Inc.

9.2.8. SemiLEDs Ltd.

9.2.9. Mediflex Surgical Procedures

9.2.10. Other



