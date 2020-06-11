GLOBAL BARIATRIC SURGERY MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global bariatric surgery market is evaluated to record a CAGR of 9.56% during the forecast period of 2019-2028. The increasing prevalence of obesity worldwide, insurance coverage for surgeries, and government initiatives are augmenting the global market growth.







MARKET INSIGHTS

Bariatric surgery or weight loss surgery is a treatment procedure for treating obesity by reducing the size of the stomach or by using a gastric band.It is a procedure to remove excessive fat accumulation which may damage health, and is the last option for patients who failed to lose weight by several other methods.



The rising incidence of obesity and Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Type 2 diabetes mellitus has attracted more attention in bariatric surgery, due to demonstrable improvement in diabetes control after the surgery.

One of the major factors restraining market growth is the lack of awareness regarding bariatric surgical procedures in underdeveloped countries.There is moderate competition among the manufacturers as the players are well-established in the global market.



The assisting device is the leading device segment in the market in terms of the largest revenue share and highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Assisting device consists of various devices, which assist in performing bariatric surgeries.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global bariatric surgery market growth is analyzed based on the geographical segmentation of the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As of 2019, the region of North America holds the largest market share, and the trend continues until the end of the forecast period, owing to the surging prevalence of obesity in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The companies are competing to increase their market share by emphasizing on R&D and innovations.Some of the eminent market players operating in the market include Lupin Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, B.



Braun MELsungen AG, Allergan Inc, GE Healthcare, among several others.



