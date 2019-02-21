Global Barium Carbonate Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barium Carbonate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global barium carbonate market has grown at a CAGR of nearly 7% during 2011-2018 driven by the continuous use of barium carbonate in the production of specialty glass, bricks and tiles.



The report further provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market breakup by region, market breakup by end-use, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight into the manufacturing process of barium carbonate, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, detailed process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.



The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of end-use. Barium carbonate has applications in a wide variety of industries. It is used in the glass manufacturing industry as it increases the refractive index and lustre of the glass. Specialty glass made by using barium carbonate provides radiation shielding in CRT televisions.



It is also used in making bricks, clays, photographic paper coatings, hard ferrite magnets, permanent ceramic magnets for loudspeakers and in the removal of sulphate from salt brines before they are fed into electrolytic cells. The report finds that the glass industry accounts for almost half of the total consumption of barium carbonate. It is followed by brick and clay, barium ferrites and photographic paper coating industries.



The report has segmented the global barium carbonate market on the basis of major regions. China currently dominates the barium carbonate market accounting for the majority of the total global production. On the basis of import data, Japan represents the largest global importer of barium carbonate followed by the Republic of Korea, Spain, Saudi Arabia and France. On the other hand, China represents the largest exporter of barium carbonate accounting for the majority of the total global exports. China was followed by the United States and India.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Barium Carbonate Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Trade Data

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 China

6.2 Japan

6.3 Latin America

6.4 Middle East and Africa

6.5 Europe

6.6 Others



7 Market by End-Use

7.1 Glass

7.2 Brick and Clay

7.3 Barium Ferrites

7.4 Photographic Paper Coatings

7.5 Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players



9 Barium Carbonate Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Detailed Process Flow

9.5 Raw Material Requirements

9.6 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



10 Barium Carbonate Feedstock Market Analysis

10.1 Barite

10.2 Pet Coke

10.3 Sodium Carbonate



11 Key Player Profiles



