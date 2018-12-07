Global Basal-cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Markets to 2022 - Expected to Register a CAGR of ~6%

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Basal cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The basal cell carcinoma therapeutics market will register a CAGR of around 6% by 2022.

The advancements in the field of oncology research is expected to help the market grow during the forecast period. The key players in the market are constantly developing medicines for various cancer indications.

The market is expected to be driven by the heavy investments incurred to develop a strong R&D department for basal cell carcinoma treatment. Cancer is considered one of the most common causes of death across the globe, and the prevalence of cancer has witnessed a rapid surge in the past few years.

One of the major challenges faced by the global basal cell carcinoma therapeutics market is the availability of non-therapeutic treatment options such as surgeries.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Some of the established pharmaceutical companies and various government organizations are investing profoundly in the R&D of novel therapies, which is currently dominated by biologic molecules due to their high effectiveness.

Key Players

Bausch Health

Biofrontera

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: DISEASE OVERVIEW

Basal cell carcinoma

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: PIPELINE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROA

Segmentation by RoA

Comparison by RoA

Topical RoA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Oral RoA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by RoA

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Advancements in the field of oncology research

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bausch Health

Biofrontera

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ql8sm5/global_basalcell?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

