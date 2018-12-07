Global Basal-cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Markets to 2022 - Expected to Register a CAGR of ~6%
The "Global Basal cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The basal cell carcinoma therapeutics market will register a CAGR of around 6% by 2022.
The advancements in the field of oncology research is expected to help the market grow during the forecast period. The key players in the market are constantly developing medicines for various cancer indications.
The market is expected to be driven by the heavy investments incurred to develop a strong R&D department for basal cell carcinoma treatment. Cancer is considered one of the most common causes of death across the globe, and the prevalence of cancer has witnessed a rapid surge in the past few years.
One of the major challenges faced by the global basal cell carcinoma therapeutics market is the availability of non-therapeutic treatment options such as surgeries.
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Some of the established pharmaceutical companies and various government organizations are investing profoundly in the R&D of novel therapies, which is currently dominated by biologic molecules due to their high effectiveness.
Key Players
- Bausch Health
- Biofrontera
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Mylan
- Sun Pharmaceutical
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: DISEASE OVERVIEW
- Basal cell carcinoma
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: PIPELINE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ROA
- Segmentation by RoA
- Comparison by RoA
- Topical RoA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Oral RoA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by RoA
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Advancements in the field of oncology research
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bausch Health
- Biofrontera
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Mylan
- Sun Pharmaceutical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ql8sm5/global_basalcell?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
