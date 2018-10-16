Global Baseball Bat Market to bag US$ 390.41 Million by 2023 - QY Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, BEIJING, LONDON and PUNE, India, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

QY Research has publicized the release of a new report titled "Global Baseball Bat Market Professional Survey Report 2018." In this report, the authors have shed light on important factors supporting the growth of the global baseball bat market.

According to the report, the global baseball bat market is predicted to register 2.01% CAGR to achieve a valuation of US$ 390.41 Mn by the end of 2023, growing from a US$ 346.54 Mn earned in 2017.

Global Baseball Bat Market: Market Drivers

The global baseball bat market is expected to largely benefit from the rising popularity of the game, especially in the U.S. and Canada. The growing interest of youngsters and adults as well in playing baseball could increase the demand for baseball bat. Baseball being an international sport, attracts people from different countries. This is expected to stoke the demand in the baseball bat market at the global level.

The need for accuracy and power when batting in a baseball game could raise the demand for baseball bat manufactured with advanced technology and technique, which is projected to augur well for the global market.

Global Baseball Bat Market: Forecast by Application

By application, the global baseball bat market sees a classification into three segments, viz. commercial, training, and sports. All of these segments of the global baseball bat market are broadly evaluated in the report on the basis of growth and demand.

Global Baseball Bat Market: Forecast by Length

By length, the global baseball bat market is divided into 36 inches and above, 30-36 inches, 28-30 inches, 24-28 inches, and under 24 inches. The research analysts authoring this report have provided a close look at each of these segments of the global baseball bat market in terms of growth.

Global Baseball Bat Market: Forecast by Price

By price, the global baseball bat market is classified into US$ 150 and above, US$ 100-150, US$ 50-100, and below US$ 50. The report provides detailed analysis of all of the segments mentioned above.

Global Baseball Bat Market: Forecast by Age Group

The global baseball bat market is categorized into youth and adult by age group. Both these segments are elaborately studied in the report.

Global Baseball Bat Market: Forecast by Material

Based on material, the global baseball bat market is classified into three segments, i.e. synthetic, metal, and wood materials. Among these, wood materials are projected to become a prominent segment of the global baseball bat market. With a global sales volume of 78.85%, this segment achieved a close to 1,912.41 K unit of sales volume in 2017.

Global Baseball Bat Market: Forecast by Region

By geography, the global baseball bat market is divided into Southeast Asia, India, China, Japan, Europe, North America, and other regions, viz. the MEA and Central and South America. Showing the largest export quantity, North America could take the lead in the global baseball bat market, whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to secure the second position in terms of sales volume.

Global Baseball Bat Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global baseball bat market are Mizuno, Rawlings, Worth, Easton, and Amer Sports. In 2017, Amer Sports highly profited in the global baseball bat market with a share of 38.51%.

