Global Basil Essential Oil Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Demand for Organic and Cold-Pressed Basil Essential Oil
Apr 17, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Basil Essential Oil Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analysts have predicted that the basil essential oil market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.
The increasing applications of basil essential oil in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages industries are another factor driving the growth of global basil essential oil market. Basil essential oil has found widescale application as a key ingredient in various food and beverage products.
In addition, they are also used for preparing salad dressings. In addition, basil oil has is used for cosmetic purposes, as it's an anti- inflammatory property makes it an effective remedy for skin irritations, wounds, and sores. Hence, it is used in the preparation of skin cream formulations. The wide application of basil essential oil is expected to promote the basil essential oil products during our forecasted period.
Market Overview
Health benefits of basil essential oil
One of the growth drivers of the global basil essential oil market is the health benefits of basil essential oil. The awareness among oil is increasing, which is expected to increase the demand for basil essential oil during the forecast period.
Increasing competition from other essential oils
One of the challenges in the growth of global basil essential oil market is the increasing competition from alternative essential oils such as lavender oil, peppermint oil. and lemongrass oil. The new product launches and innovations in substitute product categories will increase the threat from alternative essential oils during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are expanding their distribution channels, which will improve the sales for the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Expanding retail space
- Rising demand for aromatherapy
- Increasing demand for organic and cold-pressed basil essential oil
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- doTERRA International
- Edens Garden
- GuruNanda
- NOW Foods
- Young Living Essential Oils
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 01: Global food and beverages market
Exhibit 02: Segments of global food and beverages market
Exhibit 03: Market characteristics
Exhibit 04: Market segments
Exhibit 05: Market definition - Inclusions and exclusions checklist
Exhibit 06: Market size 2018
Exhibit 07: Global market: Size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2018
Exhibit 10: Five forces analysis 2023
Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 12: Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 13: Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 14: Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 15: Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 16: Market condition - Five forces 2018
Exhibit 17: Application - Market share 2018-2023 (%)
Exhibit 18: Comparison by application
Exhibit 19: Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
Exhibit 20: Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
Exhibit 21: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
Exhibit 22: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by application
Exhibit 24: Customer landscape
Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2018-2023 (%)
Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ($ millions)
Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2023 (%)
Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
Exhibit 38: Market opportunity
Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 42: Vendors covered
Exhibit 43: Vendor classification
Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 45: doTERRA International - Vendor overview
Exhibit 46: doTERRA International - Product segments
Exhibit 47: doTERRA International - Organizational developments
Exhibit 48: doTERRA International - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Edens Garden - Vendor overview
Exhibit 50: Edens Garden - Product segments
Exhibit 51: Edens Garden - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: GuruNanda - Vendor overview
Exhibit 53: GuruNanda - Product segments
Exhibit 54: GuruNanda - Key offerings
Exhibit 55: NOW Foods - Vendor overview
Exhibit 56: NOW Foods - Product segments
Exhibit 57: NOW Foods - Organizational developments
Exhibit 58: NOW Foods - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Young Living Essential Oils - Vendor overview
Exhibit 60: Young Living Essential Oils - Product segments
Exhibit 61: Young Living Essential Oils - Organizational developments
Exhibit 62: Young Living Essential Oils - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Companies Mentioned
- doTERRA International
- Edens Garden
- GuruNanda
- NOW Foods
- Young Living Essential Oils
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9f3uw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article