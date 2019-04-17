Global Basil Essential Oil Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Demand for Organic and Cold-Pressed Basil Essential Oil

DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Basil Essential Oil Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts have predicted that the basil essential oil market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.

The increasing applications of basil essential oil in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages industries are another factor driving the growth of global basil essential oil market. Basil essential oil has found widescale application as a key ingredient in various food and beverage products.

In addition, they are also used for preparing salad dressings. In addition, basil oil has is used for cosmetic purposes, as it's an anti- inflammatory property makes it an effective remedy for skin irritations, wounds, and sores. Hence, it is used in the preparation of skin cream formulations. The wide application of basil essential oil is expected to promote the basil essential oil products during our forecasted period.

Market Overview

Health benefits of basil essential oil



One of the growth drivers of the global basil essential oil market is the health benefits of basil essential oil. The awareness among oil is increasing, which is expected to increase the demand for basil essential oil during the forecast period.

Increasing competition from other essential oils



One of the challenges in the growth of global basil essential oil market is the increasing competition from alternative essential oils such as lavender oil, peppermint oil. and lemongrass oil. The new product launches and innovations in substitute product categories will increase the threat from alternative essential oils during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. The vendors in the market are expanding their distribution channels, which will improve the sales for the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Expanding retail space

Rising demand for aromatherapy

Increasing demand for organic and cold-pressed basil essential oil

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

doTERRA International

Edens Garden

GuruNanda

NOW Foods

Young Living Essential Oils

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9f3uw

