Global Bathroom Fittings Market Report 2020-2025: Analysis of Products, End-users, Organized vs Unorganized, and Regions

The global bathroom fittings market grew at a CAGR of 5.3% during the historical period 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow moderately during the next five years.



The elevating living standards of the consumers supported by their rising disposable income levels have led the growing inclination towards exquisite and high-end household accessories, such as bathroom fittings. Moreover, various technological upgradations and rapid digitalization have led to the introduction of advanced and smart bathroom accessories that can be operated via Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices.



Furthermore, rising modernization, along with the prevalent trend of automation in household components, have resulted in the launch of bathroom fittings with in-built sensors. Various automated bathroom accessories including, sensor taps, smart showers/mixers, automatic soap dispensers, etc., are gaining popularity, precisely among the millennial and urbanized population.



Additionally, various advanced bathroom fittings are also equipped with water-saving technology for reducing water wastage, thereby experiencing high demand across the globe. The rising environmental concerns towards water scarcity and decreasing groundwater levels have encouraged the manufacturers to design newer and state-of-the-art water closets, water sinks, toilets, and cisterns, etc., for optimum water utilization.



In addition to this, the increasing urbanization levels, along with the growing construction of smart and luxury housing projects, particularly across developing countries of Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America, have further augmented the demand for bathroom fittings. In these regions, the growing consumer awareness towards enhancing sanitation facilities, coupled with the introduction of several government initiatives for promoting the need for maintaining good hygienic conditions and proper sanitation, have also propelled the rapid installation of bathroom fittings.



Besides this, the growing number of renovation and refurbishment activities of traditional residential and commercial infrastructures, across developed regions in North America and Europe, are also driving the market for bathroom accessories. The flourishing real estate and tourism industries, along with various infrastructural developments in the hospitality sector will continue to spur the growth of the global bathroom fittings market during the forecast period.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being American Standard, Dornbracht, Geberit AG, Jaquar, HANSA GmbH, Hansgrohe, Hindware Homes, Jado, Kohler, Lixil Group Corporation, Roca Sanitario, S.A, TOTO, Villeroy & Boch, and VitrA.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global bathroom fittings performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organized and unorganized sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global bathroom fittings and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bathroom Fittings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Faucets

6.2 Showers

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-user

7.1 Residential

7.2 Commercial

7.3 Institutional



8 Market Breakup by Organized and Unorganized

8.1 Unorganized

8.2 Organized



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia-Pacific

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



American Standard

Dornbracht

Geberit AG

Jaquar

HANSA GmbH

Hansgrohe

Hindware Homes

Jado

Kohler

Lixil Group Corporation

Roca Sanitario

TOTO

Villeroy & Boch

VitrA

