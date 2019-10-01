Global Batteries, Charging and Exchange Systems for Materials Handling Equipment Report 2019 with Focus on the North American Market
Oct 01, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Batteries, Charging and Exchange Systems for Materials Handling Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is specifically focused on industrial material handling equipment batteries, charging systems and battery exchange systems in North America. The market is broken down by major battery types, charging technologies, exchange systems and owner operations and applications. The market is discussed with estimated values derived from available data.
This report focuses only on off-road, battery-provided motive power industrial applications for material handling equipment. On-road vehicles - such as transport vehicles or trucks, internal combustion and fuel cell-powered vehicles and their refueling systems - are not investigated. In a like manner, large specialty applications such as ship cargo handling equipment are not investigated.
The three markets for industrial batteries, industrial battery chargers and exchange systems are interrelated. That is, all three are affected by changes in the other markets as well as the material handling forktruck market. The primary driver of these three markets is the forktruck market. The applications for forktrucks and other material handling equipment is rapidly changing due to the increase in e-commerce and the speed desired to deliver products to the end consumer. Many large companies have shuttered large local stores in recent years due to the competition from e-commerce and direct delivery. A strong economy has had positive effects in this market.
Material handling equipment powered by industrial batteries is the focus of this report. For decades, this market was totally dominated by flooded lead-acid batteries, with some participation by valveregulated lead acid (VRLA) batteries and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries.
These technological advances are putting new pressures on supply chain management, where customer demands are placing extreme pressure on the rapid delivery of products. High-throughput facilities are seeking these technologies in order to become more efficient and reduce costs. The industrial Internet of Things is also driving data collection, management and reporting for actionable results. The higher technologies of fast charging and lithium charging are supporting these efforts.
This forecast suggests that the introduction of lithium-ion batteries in the material handling market is expected to have a significant impact on the studied industries in this reporting period. Several scenarios are presented; in all, battery exchange equipment is shown to be a declining market. Many new industrial battery suppliers have entered the industrial material handling material market with lithiumion batteries as their sole product (albeit in several different sizes). Many of the long-standing leaders in the lead-acid battery market have also introduced lithium-ion batteries.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of the Report
- Intended Audiences
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- General Background
- Lift Truck Features
- Counterweight
- Battery Compartment
- Lifting Height
- Reach
- Man-Up
- Electric Lift Truck Types
- Class I: Electric Motor Rider Trucks
- Class II: Electric Motor Narrow Aisle
- Class III: Electric Motor Hand Trucks or Hand/Rider Trucks
- Class VI: Electric and Internal Combustion Engine Tractors
- Automatic Guided Vehicles
- Miscellaneous Battery-Powered Equipment
- Summary of the Material Handling Equipment Market
- Function and Design of Material Handling Equipment Batteries
- Overview
- Charge and Discharge Processes
- Terminology
- Industrial Battery Chemistries
- Lead-Acid Batteries
- Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries
- Industrial Battery Sizes
- Comparisons of Battery Technologies
- Battery Distribution Channels
- Battery Company Associations
- Battery Council International
- Canadian Battery Association
- Consortium for Battery Innovation (Formerly Advanced Lead-Acid Battery Consortium)
- Global Battery Alliance
- Portable Rechargeable Battery Association
- Trends in the Industrial Battery Market
- Industrial Battery Operations
- Industrial Battery Use for Demand Response
- Peak Shaving
- Demand-Response Programs
- Bi-directional Power Flow
- Function and Design of Industrial Battery Chargers
- Overview
- Traditional Battery Chargers
- Development of Fast Charging
- Battery Charging Connection
- Power Conversion Methods
- Battery-Charging Technologies
- Conventional
- Opportunity
- Fast Charging
- Battery Communication Technologies
- Battery Information Modules
- Smart Battery System
- Function and Design of Battery Exchange Equipment
- Overview
- Battery Exchange Technology
- Battery Exchange Operations
- Systems of Batteries, Chargers and Exchange Equipment
- Trends in Networking and Smart Batteries, Chargers and Exchange Equipment
- Battery and Charger Monitoring
- Industrial Internet of Things
- Automated Warehousing
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Battery Technology
- Battery Technology
- Overall Industrial Battery Technology Market Summary
- Industrial Battery Market Drivers
- Industrial Battery Market by Lift Truck Type
- Industrial Battery Market for Electric Counterbalance Trucks
- Industrial Battery Market for Electric Reach Trucks
- Industrial Battery Market for Straddle/Stacker Trucks
- Industrial Battery Market for Walkie/Rider Pallet Jack Trucks
- Industrial Battery Market for Other Electric Trucks
- Industrial Battery Market by Owner Operations
- Industrial Operational Categories
- Industrial Battery Market by Owner Operation
- Industrial Battery Market by Charger Technology
- Industrial Battery Market by Application
- Industrial Applications
- Trends in Applications
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Charging Technology
- Charging Technology
- Overall Industrial Battery Charging Technology Market Summary
- Charging Technology Market by Battery Technology
- Charging Technology Market by Owner Operations
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Exchange Technology
- Exchange Technology
- Overall Industrial Battery Exchange Technology Market Summary
- Industrial Battery Exchange Equipment Market Summary
Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments
- Industrial Battery Patents
- Industrial Battery Patents Granted, by Patent Number, 2017-2019
- Industrial Battery Patents Granted, by Company, 2017-2019
- Industrial Battery Patents Granted, by Subject, 2017-2019
- Industrial Battery Applications, by Patent Number, 2017-2019
- Industrial Battery-Charging Patents
- Industrial Battery-Charging Patents Granted, by Patent Number, 2017-2019
- Industrial Battery-Charging Patents Granted, by Company, 2017-2019
- Industrial Battery-Charging Patents Granted, by Subject, 2017-2019
- Industrial Battery-Handling Patents
- Industrial Battery-Handling Patents Granted, by Patent Number, 2017-2019
- Industrial Battery Handling Applications, by Application Number, 2017-2019
Chapter 8 Company Profiles by Market
- Industrial Battery Suppliers
- Atlantic Battery Systems
- Battery Builders Inc.
- B. B. Battery
- Bulldog Battery Corp.
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- BYD Motors Inc.
- CCB Industrial Battery Co.
- Cell-Con Battery & Charger Solutions
- Clark Material Handling
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- Douglas Battery
- Dyno Battery
- East Penn Manufacturing (Deka Battery)
- Electrovaya
- Enersys
- Exide Technologies (Gnb)
- GNB Industrial Power
- Farasis Energy
- Flux Power
- Full River Battery
- GB Industrial Battery
- Green Cubes Technology
- Harris Battery Co.
- Hawker Powersource
- Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hoppecke Batteries Inc.
- Hoppecke, North America
- Industrial Battery & Charger Inc.
- Industrial Battery Engineering Inc.
- Navitas Systems
- Navitas Systems Advanced Solutions Group
- One Charge
- Relion Batteries
- Romeo Systems Inc.
- Saft
- Saft America
- Storage Battery Systems Inc.
- Swift Industrial Power
- Trojan Battery Co.
- U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.
- Battery Charging Suppliers
- Advanced Charging Technologies (Act)
- Ametek Inc. (Prestolite Power)
- Applied Energy Solutions
- Cell-Con Battery & Charger Solutions
- Charging Technologies Inc.
- Clark Material Handling
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- Dc Power Technologies (Dcpt)
- Delta-Q Technologies
- Douglas Battery
- Electrovaya
- Enersys
- Exide Technologies (Gnb)
- Full River Battery
- Green Energy Concepts Inc. (Geci)
- Hawker Powersource
- Hoppecke Batteries Inc.
- Hoppecke, North America
- Industrial Battery Engineering Inc.
- Kodiak Industries Inc.
- Lamarche Mfg
- Minit-Charger (Access Control Group)
- PBM
- Posicharge/Webasto Charging Systems
- Power Designers Sibex
- Relion Batteries
- Stanbury Electrical Engineering
- Storage Battery Systems Inc. (Sbs)
- Swift Industrial Power
- Industrial Battery Exchange System Providers
- BHS Inc.
- Carney Battery Handling
- MTC USA
- Multi-Shifter
- Philadelphia Scientific
- Sackett Systems
