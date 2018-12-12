Global Battery Charger Market 2017-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Demand for Electrical Vehicles and Connected Devices Stimulating Market Growth
17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Battery Charger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global battery charger market reached a value of around US$ 17.2 Billion in 2017. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 27.6 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 8% during 2018-2023.
A battery charger is a device which is used for transferring energy into a rechargeable battery by passing an electric current through it. Some battery chargers need to be manually disconnected by the constant voltage source whereas others may use a timer for cutting off the power at fixed intervals. Currently, the expansion of the electronics industry is the primary factor catalysing the demand for battery chargers. An increasing demand for electrical vehicles (EVs) and connected devices acts as another major force stimulating the growth of the battery charger market.
Over the years, several trends have been observed in the market like miniaturisation which have made these chargers powerful and faster, yet increasingly compact in size. In addition, various developments have been made so that battery chargers can cater to different functions without the need for separate cables.
Growing focus and awareness regarding the importance of charging management is further encouraging the manufacturers to develop safe and rapid charging technologies. Apart from this, in order to expand their consumer-base, manufacturers have introduced wireless, smart and high temperature-resistant battery chargers.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global battery charger market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regions in the global battery charger market?
- What are the major application segments in the global battery charger market?
- What are the major categories in the global battery charger market?
- What are the major product types in the global battery charger market?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global battery charger market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global battery charger market?
- What is the structure of the global battery charger market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global battery charger market?
- How are battery chargers manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Battery Charger Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Margin Analysis
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.5 Market Breakup by Catogory
5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Research and Development
5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.10.4 Manufacturing
5.10.5 Marketing
5.10.6 Distribution
5.10.7 End-Use
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 Smart Phones
6.2 Laptops
6.3 Electric Vehicles
6.4 Tablets
6.5 Digital Cameras
6.6 Feature Phones
6.7 Others
7 Market Breakup by Category
7.1 OEM
7.2 Replacement
8 Market Breakup by Product Type
8.1 Wired
8.2 Wireless
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 Battery Charger Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Accutronics Limited
11.3.2 Analytic Systems Ware Ltd.
11.3.3 Anoma Corporation
11.3.4 Associated Equipment Corporation
11.3.5 Energizer Holdings Inc.
11.3.6 Exide Technologies
11.3.7 Ferro Magnetics Corporation
11.3.8 FRIWO AG
11.3.9 HindlePower Inc.
11.3.10 Panasonic Corporation of North America
11.3.11 Phihong USA Corporation
11.3.12 Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd.
11.3.13 Saft S.A
11.3.14 Salcomp Plc
11.3.15 Schumacher Electric Corporation
11.3.16 Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd.
11.3.17 Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.
11.3.18 Spectrum Brands Inc.
11.3.19 Uniross Batteries S.A.S
11.3.20 Yuasa Battery Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2cffg2/global_battery?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article