Global Battery Recycling Market Report 2020-2025: Possible COVID-19 Impacts on the Battery Recycling Market

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry, Source (Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries, Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries), Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market growth in the battery recycling market is driven by rising concerns regarding depleting precious and rare earth metals, growing demand for recycled batteries and other materials, and stringent government regulations and EPA guidelines.



By chemistry, the lead-acid segment accounted for the largest share of the battery recycling market in 2019. Lead-acid is the most commonly used battery chemistry in a multitude of applications, such as back-up for uninterruptible power supplies and grid energy storage, in battery-powered electric vehicles, and for SLI (starting, lighting, and ignition) in conventional combustion engines. The segment's growth is also attributed mainly to the simpler, cost-effective, and energy-efficient recycling of lead-acid batteries in comparison to others, such as lithium-based and nickel-based chemistries.



By source, the automotive batteries segment accounted for the largest share of the battery recycling market in 2019. This large share is mainly attributed to the rising use of automobiles and the growing number of government regulations related to battery recycling. Moreover, the demand for automobile batteries is particularly high in emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific, thereby augmenting the growth of the automotive batteries segment.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the battery recycling market from 2020 to 2025 in terms of value. The growing demand for electric vehicles and increasing environmental regulations are responsible for the growth of the Asia Pacific battery recycling market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Battery Recycling Market

4.2 Asia Pacific Battery Recycling Market Share, By Chemistry and Country

4.3 Lead-Acid Battery Recycling Market, By Region

4.4 Battery Recycling Market, By Source

4.5 China to Lead the Battery Recycling Market By 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Lead- Acid Battery Recycling

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling



6 Possible Covid-19 Impacts On Battery Recycling Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Possible Impacts of Covid-19 Outbreak On Battery Manufacturing Industry

6.3 Possible Impacts of Covid-19 Outbreak On Global EV Market



7 Battery Recycling Process

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Hydrometallurgy Process

7.1.2 Pyrometallurgy Process

7.2 Lead-Acid Battery Recycling Process

7.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Process

7.4 Growth Opportunities for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market



8 Battery Recycling Market, By Processing State

8.1 Extraction of Material

8.2 Reuse, Repackaging, & Second Life

8.3 Disposal



9 Battery Recycling Market, By Material

9.1 Introduction



10 Battery Recycling Market, By Chemistry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Lead-Acid

10.3 Nickel-Based

10.4 Lithium-Based

10.5 Others



11 Battery Recycling Market, By Source

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive Batteries

11.3 Industrial Batteries

11.4 Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries



12 Battery Recycling Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.4 Market Ranking of Key Players

13.5 Competitive Scenario



14 Battery Recycling Market, Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accurec Recycling Gmbh

American Manganese Inc.

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Batrec Industrie Ag

Battery Recycling Made Easy (Brme)

Battery Solutions, LLC

Call2Recycle, Inc.

Com2 Recycling Solutions

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

Doe Run Company

East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Ecobat Logistics

Enersys

Euro Dieuze Industrie (E.D.I.)

Exide Industries Ltd.

Exide Technologies

Fortum Oyj

Gem Co., Ltd.

Glencore International Ag

Gopher Resource LLC

Gravita India Limited

Highpower International Inc.

International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC (Inmetco)

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kinsbursky Brothers Intl.

Li-Cycle Corp.

Liaoning Teli Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Lithion Recycling Inc.

Metal Conversion Technologies (MCT)

Metalex Products Ltd.

Neometals Ltd

Onto Technology, LLC

Quzhou Huayou Cobalt New Material Co. Ltd.

Raw Materials Company Inc. (Rmc)

Recupyl SAS

Retriev Technologies Inc.

RSR Corporation

Sitrasa

Tata Chemicals Limited

Teck Resources Limited

Terrapure Environmental

Tes-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd

Umicore

Urecycle Group Oy

Vinton Batteries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7ylza

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

