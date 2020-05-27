Global Battery Recycling Market Report 2020-2025: Possible COVID-19 Impacts on the Battery Recycling Market
May 27, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry, Source (Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries, Consumer & Electronic Appliance Batteries), Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market growth in the battery recycling market is driven by rising concerns regarding depleting precious and rare earth metals, growing demand for recycled batteries and other materials, and stringent government regulations and EPA guidelines.
By chemistry, the lead-acid segment accounted for the largest share of the battery recycling market in 2019. Lead-acid is the most commonly used battery chemistry in a multitude of applications, such as back-up for uninterruptible power supplies and grid energy storage, in battery-powered electric vehicles, and for SLI (starting, lighting, and ignition) in conventional combustion engines. The segment's growth is also attributed mainly to the simpler, cost-effective, and energy-efficient recycling of lead-acid batteries in comparison to others, such as lithium-based and nickel-based chemistries.
By source, the automotive batteries segment accounted for the largest share of the battery recycling market in 2019. This large share is mainly attributed to the rising use of automobiles and the growing number of government regulations related to battery recycling. Moreover, the demand for automobile batteries is particularly high in emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific, thereby augmenting the growth of the automotive batteries segment.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the battery recycling market from 2020 to 2025 in terms of value. The growing demand for electric vehicles and increasing environmental regulations are responsible for the growth of the Asia Pacific battery recycling market.
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a7ylza
