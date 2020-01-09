Global Battery Recycling Market Size was Valued at USD 7350 Million in 2018 and is Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% from 2018 - 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycling of batteries is a method aimed at reducing the amount of batteries being disposed of as solid waste. The contamination of soil and water caused by the disposal of batteries has contributed to the need to take the necessary measures to recycle batteries.

Throughout 2017, the lead-acid battery segment dominated the global battery recycling industry, followed by chemistry focused on lithium and nickel. Lead-acid is the most common type of battery used in a wide variety of automotive and industrial applications. Because of the growing use of starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) batteries, the lead-acid chemistry segment is expected to see the highest growth from 2018 to 2023.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET SHARE

Strict governmental laws to preserve environmental health

Growing awareness among people

REGION WISE GLOBAL BATTERY RECYCLING MARKET SHARE

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market

is projected to be the fastest-growing market Asia Pacific market is expected to closely follow Europe's battery recycling market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for batteries, the environmental concerns, increasing number of establishments needed for battery recycling units and flourishing market for Electric Vehicles (EV).

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Lead Acid Battery

Nickel-Based Battery

Lithium-based Battery

Other Batteries

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, THE MARKET CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Extraction of Material

Reuse, Repackaging and Second Life

Disposal

THIS REPORT FOCUSES ON THE GLOBAL TOP PLAYERS, COVERED

Call2Rrecycle

Exide Technologies

Gravita India

Johnson Controls

East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

Umicore

Retriev Technologies

G&P Batteries

The Doe Run Company

Gopher Resource

RSR Corporation

Terrapure Environmental

COM2 Recycling Solutions

World Logistics

Aqua Metals

Raw Materials Company

Engitec Technologies

Vinton Batteries

