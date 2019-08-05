NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global beauty devices market is forecast to surpass $ 34 billion by 2024 on account of increasing levels of pollution and its detrimental effects on skin and hair, due to which consumers are opting for various beauty care products. Moreover, surging disposable income, escalating geriatric population, increasing appearance consciousness and awareness about beauty devices, and growing prevalence of hormonal disorders are few of the other major factors driving the growth of global beauty devices market.

In terms of purpose, the global beauty devices market is categorized into hair removal, skin care, hair care and others.Among all, skin care category witnessed the fastest growth and is predicted to grow at a pace higher than other categories throughout the forecast period as well.



The hair care category captured the major share of the market due to availability of numerous products across geographies owing to which the category has been witnessing significant growth throughout the historical period and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well.

Regionally, the beauty devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.Among the regions, North America beauty devices market garnered a significant portion of the global market in 2018.



The growth of North America beauty devices market is majorly attributable to the growing ageing population and presence of major manufacturers of beauty devices in the region.

Some of the major players operating the global beauty devices market are Procter & Gamble, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global beauty devices market

• To classify and forecast global beauty devices market based on purpose, by distribution channel and regional distribution

• To identify drivers and challenges for global beauty devices market

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global beauty devices market

• To conduct pricing analysis for global beauty devices market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the global beauty devices market

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global beauty devices market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Beauty devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and stakeholders

• Beauty devices end users

• Potential investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to beauty devices market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global beauty devices market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Purpose

o Hair Removal

o Skin Care

o Hair Care

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel

o Store-based Retail

o Non-Store-based Retail

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Russia

Netherlands

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global beauty devices market.



Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



