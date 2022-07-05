Global Beauty Drinks Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beauty drinks market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.96% during 2021-2027.



Beauty drinks refer to nutraceutical beverages that promote anti-aging, make the skin more radiant and minimize the appearance of acne, scars and pigmentation. These drinks assist in detoxifying the skin as they are formulated using botanical extracts of fruits and vegetables and fortified with essential amino acids, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They can also help in tightening the skin and maintaining healthy hair and nails. Beauty drinks generally contain collagen peptides that stimulate natural collagen-producing cells and reduce premature wrinkles.



The global beauty drinks market is witnessing growth on account of the rising beauty consciousness among individuals. This can be accredited to inflating income levels and the strong influence of social media. Moreover, hectic lifestyles, rising air pollution, unhealthy dietary patterns and the increasing consumption of alcohol have led to premature aging issues among a significant portion of the young population.

Apart from this, as the level of natural collagen in the body declines with age, it leads to saggy skin and other skin issues. This, in confluence with the growing willingness among individuals to attain healthy and youthful skin, is further bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the leading players are focusing on the introduction of gluten- and lactose-free and vegan product variants with no added sugars, preservatives and flavorings to expand their market reach. Other factors anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to manufacturers include the rising working population and the growing trend of nutricosmetics.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Asterism Healthcare Plus Inc., DECIEM The Abnormal Beauty Company, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kino Biotech, Lacka Foods Limited, Sappe Public Company Limited, Shiseido Company Limited, Skinade.com (Bottled Science Ltd.), The Coca-Cola Company and Vital Proteins LLC (Nestle Health Science).



