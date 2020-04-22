Global Bed and Bath Linen Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Bed and Bath Linen market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Bed Linen, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$73.5 Billion by the year 2025, Bed Linen will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$920.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bed Linen will reach a market size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Company

American Textile Systems

Beaumont & Brown Ltd.

Beltrami Linen Srl

Boll & Branch LLC

Crane & Canopy Inc.

Cuddledown Marketing LLC

Dunelm Group plc

Empreza Industrial Sampedro S.A.

Frette SRL

Hollander Sleep Products

I Love Linen

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Paradise Pillow, Inc.

Peacock Alley

Sanderson

Serta Simmons Bedding LLC

Sleep Number Corp. Select Comfort Corp.

Swiscot

Tempur Sealy International Inc.

The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd.

The Victoria Linen Co. Ltd.

Trident Group

Welspun India Ltd.

Yorkshire Linen Co.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Bed and Bath Linen: Making Comfortable, Stylish, and

Aesthetically Pleasing Homes out of Houses

Recent Market Activity

Growing Demand for Elegant Home Textiles Builds Market Momentum

Bed and Bath Textiles Represent Bigger Share of Worldwide Home

Textiles Sales

Promising Outlook for World Bed & Bath Linen Market

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve into Core

Consumers of Bed & Bath Linen

Prospects Remain Favorable in Developed Regions as well

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bed and Bath Linen Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Acton & Acton Ltd. (UK)

American Textile Company (USA)

American Textile Systems (USA)

Beaumont & Brown Ltd. (UK)

BELTRAMI LINEN Srl (Italy)

Boll & Branch LLC (USA)

Crane & Canopy Inc. (USA)

Cuddledown Marketing, LLC (USA)

Dunelm Group plc (UK)

Empreza Industrial Sampedro, S.A. (Portugal)

Frette SRL (Italy)

Hollander Sleep Products (USA)

I Love Linen (Australia)

Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (The Netherlands)

Paradise Pillow, Inc. (USA)

Peacock Alley (USA)

Sanderson (UK)

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (USA)

Sleep Number Corp. (USA)

Swiscot (UK)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (USA)

The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd. (India)

The Victoria Linen Co., Ltd. (UK)

Trident Group (India)

Welspun India Ltd. (India)

Yorkshire Linen Co. (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Innovative Textiles for Mattresses

Unique Bedding Fiber Materials Make their Way

Luxury, Style, and Comfort: Trendsetters in the Towels Segment

Products Made in Modern Designs & Looks Gain Wider Traction

Renewed Focus on Fabrics that Improve Comfort and Feel

Consumer Interest in Oversized Sleep Products Infuses Novel

Opportunities for Specialty Linen

Increased Demand for Luxury Beds to Drive Demand for Luxurious

Linen

Bed Sheets: The Higher Thread Count Fad?

Eco-Friendly Green Mattresses Gain Traction

Rising Demand for Linen with Eco-Friendly Materials

Ready to Use Covers Gain Popularity

Growing Prominence of All-In-One Knit Fabrics

Fabrics with Performance Features

Cotton Remains the Primary Material for Making Bed and Bath

Textiles

Uptrend in Hospitality Industry Creates Conducive Environment

Resilient Healthcare Sector Extends Potential Opportunities

Construction Industry Trends Augur Well

Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen

Market Prospects

Expanding Population

Rapid Pace of Urbanization

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Favorable Economic Scenario





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Bed and Bath Linen Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bed and Bath Linen Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Bed Linen (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bed Linen (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Bed Linen (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Bath Linen (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Bath Linen (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Bath Linen (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Bed and Bath Linen Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Bed and Bath Linen Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Bed and Bath Linen: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Bed and Bath Linen Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Bed and Bath Linen Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Bed and Bath Linen Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Bed and Bath Linen Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 26: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Bed and Bath Linen Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Bed and Bath Linen Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Bed and Bath Linen Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Bed and Bath Linen: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Bed and Bath Linen Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Bed and Bath Linen Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Indian Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 60: Bed and Bath Linen Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Bed and Bath Linen Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bed and Bath Linen:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Bed and Bath Linen Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Bed and Bath Linen Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Bed and Bath Linen Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Bed and Bath Linen Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Bed and Bath Linen Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 83: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Bed and Bath Linen Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Bed and Bath Linen: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 95: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Bed and Bath Linen Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Bed and Bath Linen Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Bed and Bath Linen Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: African Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 253

