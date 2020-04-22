Global Bed and Bath Linen Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 17:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Bed and Bath Linen market worldwide is projected to grow by US$32.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%. Bed Linen, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$73.5 Billion by the year 2025, Bed Linen will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159767/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$920.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bed Linen will reach a market size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$9.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acton & Acton Ltd.
- American Textile Company
- American Textile Systems
- Beaumont & Brown Ltd.
- Beltrami Linen Srl
- Boll & Branch LLC
- Crane & Canopy Inc.
- Cuddledown Marketing LLC
- Dunelm Group plc
- Empreza Industrial Sampedro S.A.
- Frette SRL
- Hollander Sleep Products
- I Love Linen
- Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
- Paradise Pillow, Inc.
- Peacock Alley
- Sanderson
- Serta Simmons Bedding LLC
- Sleep Number Corp. Select Comfort Corp.
- Swiscot
- Tempur Sealy International Inc.
- The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- The Victoria Linen Co. Ltd.
- Trident Group
- Welspun India Ltd.
- Yorkshire Linen Co.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159767/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Bed and Bath Linen: Making Comfortable, Stylish, and
Aesthetically Pleasing Homes out of Houses
Recent Market Activity
Growing Demand for Elegant Home Textiles Builds Market Momentum
Bed and Bath Textiles Represent Bigger Share of Worldwide Home
Textiles Sales
Promising Outlook for World Bed & Bath Linen Market
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve into Core
Consumers of Bed & Bath Linen
Prospects Remain Favorable in Developed Regions as well
Global Competitor Market Shares
Bed and Bath Linen Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acton & Acton Ltd. (UK)
American Textile Company (USA)
American Textile Systems (USA)
Beaumont & Brown Ltd. (UK)
BELTRAMI LINEN Srl (Italy)
Boll & Branch LLC (USA)
Crane & Canopy Inc. (USA)
Cuddledown Marketing, LLC (USA)
Dunelm Group plc (UK)
Empreza Industrial Sampedro, S.A. (Portugal)
Frette SRL (Italy)
Hollander Sleep Products (USA)
I Love Linen (Australia)
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (The Netherlands)
Paradise Pillow, Inc. (USA)
Peacock Alley (USA)
Sanderson (UK)
Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (USA)
Sleep Number Corp. (USA)
Swiscot (UK)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (USA)
The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd. (India)
The Victoria Linen Co., Ltd. (UK)
Trident Group (India)
Welspun India Ltd. (India)
Yorkshire Linen Co. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Innovative Textiles for Mattresses
Unique Bedding Fiber Materials Make their Way
Luxury, Style, and Comfort: Trendsetters in the Towels Segment
Products Made in Modern Designs & Looks Gain Wider Traction
Renewed Focus on Fabrics that Improve Comfort and Feel
Consumer Interest in Oversized Sleep Products Infuses Novel
Opportunities for Specialty Linen
Increased Demand for Luxury Beds to Drive Demand for Luxurious
Linen
Bed Sheets: The Higher Thread Count Fad?
Eco-Friendly Green Mattresses Gain Traction
Rising Demand for Linen with Eco-Friendly Materials
Ready to Use Covers Gain Popularity
Growing Prominence of All-In-One Knit Fabrics
Fabrics with Performance Features
Cotton Remains the Primary Material for Making Bed and Bath
Textiles
Uptrend in Hospitality Industry Creates Conducive Environment
Resilient Healthcare Sector Extends Potential Opportunities
Construction Industry Trends Augur Well
Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen
Market Prospects
Expanding Population
Rapid Pace of Urbanization
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Favorable Economic Scenario
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Bed and Bath Linen Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Bed and Bath Linen Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Bed Linen (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bed Linen (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Bed Linen (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Bath Linen (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Bath Linen (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Bath Linen (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Bed and Bath Linen Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the United States by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States Bed and Bath Linen Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Bed and Bath Linen: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Bed and Bath Linen Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Bed and Bath Linen Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Bed and Bath Linen Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Bed and Bath Linen Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Bed and Bath Linen Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Bed and Bath Linen Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Bed and Bath Linen Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Bed and Bath Linen: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Bed and Bath Linen Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Spanish Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Russian Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 47: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Bed and Bath Linen Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 57: Australian Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Indian Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 60: Bed and Bath Linen Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Bed and Bath Linen Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 63: Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bed and Bath Linen:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bed and Bath Linen Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Bed and Bath Linen Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Bed and Bath Linen Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Bed and Bath Linen Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Bed and Bath Linen Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 74: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 81: Mexican Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Bed and Bath Linen Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Bed and Bath Linen Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: The Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Bed and Bath Linen: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Iranian Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025
Table 95: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Bed and Bath Linen Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Bed and Bath Linen Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Bed and Bath Linen Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Bed and Bath Linen Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Bed and Bath Linen Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Bed and Bath Linen Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Bed and Bath Linen Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Bed and Bath Linen Market in Africa by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: African Bed and Bath Linen Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 253
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04159767/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article