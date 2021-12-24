Global Beef Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Tyson Foods, JBS, Sysco, Danish Crown, Marfrig Global Foods, Hormel Food, Minerva, Cargill Meat Solution, Perdue Farms, OSI

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beef Market - Analysis By Cut (Brisket, Loin, Others), Slaughter Method (Kosher, Brisket), Product Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Beef Market was valued at USD 323.45 Billion in the year 2020

Beef is becoming more popular as people look for higher protein and low-fat substitute for a healthier lifestyle. The market is driven by improved living standards, higher disposable income and rapid expansion of middle-income consumers, thus driving the global market for beef. The rising population has resulted in transition in recent years, in association with spending income on higher-value food items like meat protein has resulted in rising consumption of beef.

Based on Cut, the market is segmented into Brisket, Loin, Others. The other cuts segment holds a major share in the global beef market with a significant revenue share in 2020, mainly due to higher demand for shank, ribs, round, chuck, plate, and flank of beef. Moreover, the growing demand for grass-fed brisket is rising because it has low-fat content and has fewer calories than normal beef.

Americas is expected to hold the largest market share in Global Beef market in 2026. This can be attributed to United States, Canada and Brazil being the major beef producers, importing beef across the globe. The region will hold dominate share in the forecast period, due to surging demand for processed beef.

However, the demand for nutritious meat is predicted to grow in tandem with rising meat consumption in coming years. This growing trend of protein consumption is expected to present several opportunities for various meat processors and food companies to invest in beef industry, which has higher protein value than other poultry and meat food.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Tyson Foods

JBS S.A.

Sysco Corporation

Danish Crown

Marfrig Global Foods

Hormel Food Corporation

Minerva

Cargill Meat Solution Corporation

Perdue Farms

OSI Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Beef Market: Product Overview



4. Global Beef Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Beef Market

4.3 Global Beef Market



5. Global Beef Market: Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Global Beef Market Segmentation, By Cut Type (Value)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Beef Market: By Cut Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Brisket- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Loin- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Beef Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel (Value)

6.1 Global Beef Market Segmentation, By Slaughter Method (Value)

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Beef Market: By Slaughter Method (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Kosher Method- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Halal Method- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Beef Market: Segment Analysis

7.1 Global Beef Market Segmentation, By Cut Type (Value)

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Beef Market: By Cut Type (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Food Service and Customers- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Retail and Grocery Stores - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Beef Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Beef Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. Americas Beef Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 Americas Beef Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 Americas Beef Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Americas Beef Market: Segmental Analysis

9.4 Market Segmentation By Cut Type (Brisket, Loin, Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Slaughter Method (Kosher, Halal))

9.6 Market Segmentation By Product Application (Food Service Customers, Retail and Grocery Stores, Others)

9.7 Americas Beef Market: Country Analysis

9.8 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Beef Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9.9 Competitive Scenario of Americas Beef Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

9.10 United States Beef Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.11 United States Beef Market Segmentation By Cut Type, By Slaughter Method, By Product Application (2016-2026)

9.12 Canada Beef Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.13 Canada Beef Market Segmentation By Cut Type, By Slaughter Method, By Product Application (2016-2026)

9.14 Brazil Beef Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.15 Brazil Beef Market Segmentation By Cut Type, By Slaughter Method, By Product Application (2016-2026)



10. Europe Beef Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. APAC Beef Market : An Analysis (2016-2026



12. Global Beef Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Beef Market Drivers

12.2 Global Beef Market Restraints

12.3 Global Beef Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Beef Market - By Cut Type (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Beef Market - By Slaughter Method Channel (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Beef Market - By Product Application (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Beef Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis - Global Beef Market

14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Beef Market



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Tyson Foods

15.2 JBS S.A

15.3 Sysco Corporation

15.4 Minerva S.A.

15.5 Danish Crown

15.2 Hormel Food Corporation

15.3 Marfrig

15.4 Cargill Meat Solution Corporation

15.5 Perdue Farms

15.5 OSI Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mrs3r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

