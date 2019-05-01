Global Beer & Cider Market Outlook 2025

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Beer & Cider Market (By Nations - The US, Germany, The UK, China, Brazil, Japan, Russia, Canada & Australia) Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beer and cider industry continues to be on a growth trajectory in spite of several headwinds. The industry has reported the slowest annual growth in the past decade. The growth dynamics of the market remain unchanged and is primarily attributed to rising demand by millennials, a gain in disposable income, higher sociocultural adoption of beer and increasing accessibility of beer retail outlets. However, the major growth restraints of the market include competition from alternative alcoholic beverages, market regulations and increasing health consciousness.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, plus a detailed market outlook of the global beer and cider market. The report provides a detailed market assessment across leading markets such as The US and Canada in North America; Germany and The UK in Europe; and Japan, China, Australia, Russia in the Asia Pacific; and Brazil in Latin America. China is the world's largest beer market, followed by the US and Japan. Future forecasts of the global beer and cider market overall and across various nations have been provided in the report to 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Leading companies operating in the global beer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Diageo plc, Carlsberg AS, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. The report also compiles a performance comparison of the aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global beer and cider market.

Geographical Coverage

The US

Canada

China

Japan

Russia

Australia

Germany

The UK

Brazil

Key Vendors

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Diageo Plc

Carlsberg AS

Heineken NV

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd

