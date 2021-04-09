Global Beer Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats - Technavio

Download Sample Report

The increasing demand for premium beers, rising demand for beer in emerging economies and growth of online retailing are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as presence of stringent regulations and high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages, concerns about health, intense competition in the market will hamper the market growth.

Beer Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

Based on the type, the on-trade segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Beer Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China is a key market for beer in APAC. The increasing popularity and acceptance of beer, growing middle-class population, growing per capita income, and the rising preference for drinking beer among the millennial population will facilitate the beer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Diageo Plc

Heineken NV

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Royal Unibrew AS

Sapporo Holdings Ltd.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

