Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Markets, 2015-2025 - Analysis, Trends & Developments, COVID-19, Competition Outlook

The "Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market By Application (Anxiety Disorder, Mood Disorder, Substance Abuse Disorder, Personality Disorder, Attention Deficit Disorder), By Healthcare Setting, By Industry, By Treatment, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report

The Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market is expected to register a robust CAGR through 2025, owing to factors like high incidence of behavioral disorders and rising number of rehabilitation centers.



Additionally, growing awareness among patients, increasing incidences of depression and substance abuse cases services provided by various hospitals for treating behavioral disorders are working as a catalyst for the growth of the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market.



People who develop certain forms of addiction or mental depression and need counselling, hence behavioral rehabilitation centers provide such services to them. Addiction is often both a cause and result of emotional or behavioral problems. Addicts may not know how to handle their emotions and turn to alcohol or drugs to suppress painful feelings. Such behavior requires immediate treatment and counselling. Behavioral rehabilitation centers include services provided by social workers, counselors, psychiatrists, neurologists and physicians.



According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), it is anticipated that one in every five (20%) children and adolescent has a mental health disorder at some point in their life from childhood to adolescence. This high prevalence of mental disorders provides a lucrative opportunity for behavioral rehabilitation providing companies. Additionally, with the increasing penetration of internet, therapists and physicians are providing treatments with the help of mobile applications and online video calling for behavioral disorders.



The Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market also faces some restrains. Lack of proper awareness and certain taboos associated with mental health limits the growth of the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market. Also, lack of proper reimbursements might also hamper the growth of behavioral rehabilitation market, globally.



The Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market is segmented based on application, healthcare setting, industry, treatment and region. Based on application, the behavioral rehabilitation market is segmented into anxiety disorder, mood disorder, substance abuse disorder, personality disorder and attention deficit disorder. In 2019, anxiety disorder held significant share in the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market owing to increasing prevalence of anxiety, especially among youth.



Based on healthcare setting, the the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market is segmented into outpatient behavioral rehabilitation, inpatient behavioral rehabilitation and residential behavioral rehabilitation. The outpatient behavioral rehabilitation centers dominated the market in 2019 as it allows freedom and flexibility to the patients during the treatment.



Major players operating in the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market are focusing on developing new products and services to make a strong grip in the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market based on application, healthcare setting, industry, treatment and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Anxiety Disorder, Mood Disorder, Substance Abuse Disorder, Personality Disorder, Attention Deficit Disorder)

6.2.2. By Healthcare Setting (Outpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Inpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Residential Behavioral Rehabilitation)

6.2.3. By Industry (Medical, Sports, Aerospace, Gaming & Entertainment, Others)

6.2.4. By Treatment (Counselling, Medication, Support Services, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Asia-Pacific Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Outlook



8. Europe Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Outlook



9. North America Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Outlook



10. South America Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. AAC Holdings Inc.

14.2.2. Behavioral Health Group

14.2.3. Acadia Healthcare

14.2.4. Aurora Behavioral Health System

14.2.5. Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc.

14.2.6. Magellan Health Inc.

14.2.7. Niznik Behavioral Health

14.2.8. Promises Behavioral Health

14.2.9. Springstone Inc.

14.2.10. Universal Health Services Inc.

14.2.11. Psychiatric Solutions, Inc.

14.2.12. CRC Health

14.2.13. American Addiction Centers, Inc.

14.2.14. Baxter Regional Medical Center



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/633k4s

