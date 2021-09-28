Global BEMS and HEMS Market Report 2021 with Case Studies of Siemens, Schneider Electric & 75F

Sep 28, 2021, 13:45 ET
The "Global BEMS and HEMS Emerging Technologies, Business Models, and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Building energy management is now a cornerstone of building energy sustainability. Mass digitization targets building systems management and focuses on occupant health and well-being, enabling proactive performance improvements and making buildings more human-centric.
The COVID-19 pandemic emphasizes the importance of minimizing ecological footprint, optimizing energy and operational efficiency, adhering to building regulations, and adopting certifications. Collectively, these allow intelligent buildings to be environmentally friendly and sustainable.
Technology trends such as greater penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and edge computing; rising adoption of AI-driven solutions at the management level; and cloud-based remote services fuel these changes and will be sought-after post-pandemic. Digital services will play a vital role in connectivity, new technology convergence, and seamless integration with systems to generate greater granular value and mitigate the pandemic's impact.
Comprehensive and customizable business models dedicated to building sustainability such as connectivity-as-a-service with cloud-based platforms as well as energy-, healthy buildings-, pandemic management-, and digital tools-as-a-service are growing. These services will generate energy and cost benefits. Unlike the pre-COVID-19 scenario, building owners and managers are prioritizing value-based outcomes along with human health, wellness, and safety services.
The competitive building energy management system (BEMS) and home energy management system (HEMS) market offers sophisticated solutions that allow buildings to become smarter, more interconnected, responsive, and adaptable. Incumbent and emerging companies are developing go-to-market strategies while consolidating offerings through partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. This enables them to co-create innovative technology-enabled solutions and deliver optimized building performance.
Static and dynamic digital twin models in the cognitive built environment will improve buildings' operational efficiency and the operations and maintenance of connected, healthy workplaces. Next-generation BEMS will enable a better occupant experience while ensuring grid resilience and balancing the supply of renewable energy generation. In the future, BEMS will evolve beyond simple applications and coordinate with cloud-based software to drive energy sustainability across community ecosystems.
Future buildings will be sustainable on numerous fronts. They will enhance user experience, ensure occupant comfort and safety, curtail energy use, offer energy and environmental footprint management, and reduce operational costs. These buildings will comprise multiple enabling technologies and are smart, green, net-zero, people-friendly, healthy and certified, grid-efficient, and cognitive.
Topics covered include:
- Revenue forecast for BEMS and HEMS for major regions
- Key participants and market share analysis
- Drivers and restraints impacting market growth
- Competitive analysis
- Trends toward energy sustainability
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) and Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Architecture
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Emerging Technologies and Business Models
- Digital Twins
- Business Models
- Connectivity-as-a-Service - Traditional Business Models
- Connectivity-as-a-Service - Future Business Models
- IoT and Cloud Networking
- Disruptive Scenarios - IoT Role in Intelligent Cloud Networking
- Cloud Interconnectivity - The New Era of Networking
- AI-powered Building Optimization Solutions to Drive Sustainability in Buildings
- Green Building Certifications
- Case Study - Siemens
- Case Study - Schneider Electric
- Case Study - 75F
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Twins Effectively Manage Buildings' Operational Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 2: IoT-enabled Virtual BAS/BMS for Post-Pandemic Operations
- Growth Opportunity 3: Certifications-as-a-Service for HEMS and BEMS Digitization
- Growth Opportunity 4: Connectivity-as-a-Service to Enhance Efficiency and Reduce Operational Costs
- Growth Opportunity 5: New Business Models Supporting Buildings' Resiliency and Future Readiness
- Growth Opportunity 6: AI-powered Building Optimization Solutions to Drive Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 7: Zero-energy Building (ZEB) to Grid Interaction for Advanced Energy Management
Companies Mentioned
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- 75F
