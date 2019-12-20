Global Benzene Market by Derivative, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2024
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benzene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global benzene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
An increase in the utilization of insulation materials in construction activities is one of the key contributing factors to the market growth. In addition to this, owing to the growing urbanization and the rising disposable incomes, there has been an increase in the demand for consumer products such as thinners and furniture wax across the globe.
Furthermore, benzene serves as a key solvent in several commercial, industrial and research operations. For instance, alkyl benzene is widely used to produce surfactants for the manufacturing of detergents. Cyclohexane, another derivative of benzene, is a basic raw material for the production of nylon, which is used to manufacture textiles.
The flourishing paints and coatings industry (PCI) is another major growth-inducing factor as it incorporates benzene derivatives in the manufacturing of paints and lacquers.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Benzene Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Derivative
5.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Derivative
6.1 Ethylbenzene
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cumene
6.3 Cyclohexane
6.4 Nitrobenzene
6.5 Linear Alkylbenzene
6.6 Maleic Anhydride
6.7 Others
7 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
7.1 Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha
7.3 Toluene Hydrodealkylation
7.4 Toluene Disproportionation
7.5 From Biomass
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Plastics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Resins
8.3 Synthetic Fibers
8.4 Rubber Lubricants
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.1.1 Major Markets
9.1.1.1.1 China
9.1.1.1.2 India
9.1.1.1.3 Japan
9.1.1.1.4 South Korea
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Europe
9.2.1.1.1 Germany
9.2.1.1.2 UK
9.2.1.1.3 France
9.2.1.1.4 Italy
9.3 North America
9.3.1.1.1 United States
9.3.1.1.2 Canada
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1.1.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.1.1.2 South Africa
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1.1.1 Brazil
9.5.1.1.2 Argentina
10 Trade Data
10.1 Import Breakup By Country
10.2 Export Breakup By Country
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 BASF
15.3.2 Sinopec
15.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell
15.3.4 China National Petroleum Corporation
15.3.5 DuPont
15.3.6 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation
15.3.7 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
15.3.8 ExxonMobil Corporation
15.3.9 JX Holdings
15.3.10 BP
15.3.11 Borealis AG
15.3.12 Braskem
15.3.13 Repsol
15.3.14 Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG
