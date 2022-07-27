Global Benzene Market Size to Grow by USD 6.11 billion, BASF SE and BP Plc Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Rise in demand for benzene in developing economies

Market Challenge: Fluctuating prices of benzene in the domestic markets of various countries

Market Segmentation

The global benzene market report is segmented by type (styrene, cumene, cyclohexane, aniline, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries in the benzene market in APAC.

By type, styrene will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Styrene is found naturally in products such as bilberry, cranberry, currants, vinegar, grape, parsley, milk and dairy products, cocoa, coffee, tea, roasted filberts, whiskey, and peanuts. In addition, it is used as a flavoring agent. The styrene market is expected to grow during the forecast period, as it is used to manufacture rubber, polymers, and other products. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendor Analysis

The global benzene market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution. To survive in a competitive environment, manufacturers should promote their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Some of the key vendors operating in the benzene market are BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among others. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

Global Benzene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.10 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Specialty Chemicals Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Styrene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Styrene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Styrene - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Cumene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Cumene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Cumene - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Cyclohexane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Cyclohexane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Cyclohexane - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Aniline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Aniline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Aniline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 49: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 50: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 51: BASF SE – Key news



Exhibit 52: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 BP Plc

Exhibit 54: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 55: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 56: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 58: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Chevron Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 61: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 63: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Dow Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Eastman Chemical Co.

Exhibit 68: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news



Exhibit 71: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 73: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Exxon Mobil Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 76: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 78: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 79: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 80: INEOS Group Holdings SA – Key news



Exhibit 81: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.10 LyondellBasell Industries NV

Exhibit 83: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview



Exhibit 84: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments



Exhibit 85: LyondellBasell Industries NV – Key news



Exhibit 86: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus

10.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 88: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 90: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Exhibit 92: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview



Exhibit 93: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Royal Dutch Shell Plc – Key news



Exhibit 95: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 98: Research Methodology



Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 100: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations

