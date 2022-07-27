Global Benzene Market Size to Grow by USD 6.11 billion, BASF SE and BP Plc Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 27, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzene is an organic solvent that is widely used in industries as a feedstock for manufacturing chemicals such as cumene, styrene, aniline, and others. These chemicals are further linked to different manufacturing industries.
The "Global Benzene Market by Type (styrene, cumene, cyclohexane, aniline, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the global benzene market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 6.11 bn.
- Market Driver: Rise in demand for benzene in developing economies
- Market Challenge: Fluctuating prices of benzene in the domestic markets of various countries
The global benzene market report is segmented by type (styrene, cumene, cyclohexane, aniline, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries in the benzene market in APAC.
By type, styrene will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Styrene is found naturally in products such as bilberry, cranberry, currants, vinegar, grape, parsley, milk and dairy products, cocoa, coffee, tea, roasted filberts, whiskey, and peanuts. In addition, it is used as a flavoring agent. The styrene market is expected to grow during the forecast period, as it is used to manufacture rubber, polymers, and other products. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The global benzene market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution. To survive in a competitive environment, manufacturers should promote their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.
Some of the key vendors operating in the benzene market are BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among others. The offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- BASF SE - The company offers benzene under the Cracke product line.
- BP Plc - The company offers benzene, which is used in manufacturing various derivatives.
- Chevron Corp. - The company offers benzene under the aromatics product line.
- Dow Inc. - The company offers benzene under the brand name DOW Benzene.
- Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers benzene, which is used in manufacturing various derivatives.
|
Global Benzene Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.51%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 6.11 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.10
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Specialty Chemicals Market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Styrene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Styrene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Styrene - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Cumene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Cumene - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Cumene - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Cyclohexane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Cyclohexane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Cyclohexane - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Aniline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Aniline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Aniline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 49: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 50: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: BASF SE – Key news
- Exhibit 52: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 BP Plc
- Exhibit 54: BP Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 55: BP Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: BP Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: BP Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Chevron Corp.
- Exhibit 58: Chevron Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Chevron Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Chevron Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 61: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Dow Inc.
- Exhibit 63: Dow Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Dow Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Dow Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Dow Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Dow Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Eastman Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 68: Eastman Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Eastman Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Eastman Chemical Co. – Key news
- Exhibit 71: Eastman Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Eastman Chemical Co. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Exhibit 73: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Exxon Mobil Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Exhibit 78: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview
- Exhibit 79: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: INEOS Group Holdings SA – Key news
- Exhibit 81: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus
- 10.10 LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Exhibit 83: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Overview
- Exhibit 84: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: LyondellBasell Industries NV – Key news
- Exhibit 86: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: LyondellBasell Industries NV - Segment focus
- 10.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Exhibit 88: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: Mitsubishi Chemical Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Exhibit 92: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Royal Dutch Shell Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 95: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 97: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 98: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 99: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 100: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 101: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Share this article