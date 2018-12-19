Global Benzoic Acid Market Analysis 2019-2023 - The Extensive Use of Benzoic Acid in APAC is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The benzoic acid market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advances in the recovery of benzoic acid. Benzoic acid is recovered as an organic impurity during the treatment of purified terephthalic acid (PTA). Benzoic acid can be purified by treating the crude solid material with a solution of bisulfite. Other than this, recrystallization of crude benzoic acid obtained from phthalic anhydride or acid can be done to synthesize purified benzoic acid.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the extensive use of benzoic acid in APAC. The growth in pharmaceutical industry in the region can be attributed to the R&D activities for the development and sale of safe chemicals and flavoring agents.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the presence of substitutes. Calcium propionate, potassium sobate, sorbic acid, BHT and BHA exhibit similar characteristics as that of benzoic acid.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Benzoates - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Benzoate plasticizers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for processed and packaged food

Capacity expansions and development of new products

Advances in the recovery of benzoic acid

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Eastman Chemical Company

Emerald Performance Materials

I G Petrochemicals

Liaoning Huayi Chemical Industry & Commerce

Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group

Velsicol Chemical

