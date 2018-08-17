Global Beryllium Strategic Business Report 2018 - Annual Estimates & Forecasts through 2016-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Kilograms by the following End-Use Sectors:





Telecom Infrastructure/Computing

Electric Equipment & Consumer Appliances

Automotive Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Components

Others

The report profiles 19 companies including many key and niche players such as:

American Beryllia Inc. ( USA )

) Belmont Metals, Inc. ( USA )

) Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd. (SKS) ( China )

) IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ( Canada )

) Materion Corporation ( USA )

) Materion Performance Alloys ( USA )

) Materion Beryllium & Composites ( USA )

) NGK Metals Corporation ( USA )

) Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ulba Metallurgical Plant - UMP ( Kazakhstan )

) Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Telecom Infrastructure/Computing



Electric Equipment & Consumer Appliances



Automotive Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



Industrial Components



Other End-Use Sectors







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Beryllium - A Rare yet Critical Metallic Element



Availability in Various Forms and Chemistries Augments Market Prospects



Be Alloys Find Wider Recognition



Low Substitutability Makes Be a Critical Component



Substitutability Index for Beryllium Applications



Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years



Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Beryllium



Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth



Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales



Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth



Beryllium Reserves & Mine Production



Market Sees Proliferation of Recycled Beryllium



Scrap Recycling - The Viable Method for Beryllium Production



Spike in Beryllium Prices to Improve Industry Revenues







3. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS



High Performance BeAlloys - Meet the Evolving Needs of Aerospace and Defense Industry



Beryllium Alloys Find Higher Penetration in UAS Platforms



Be-Al Alloys Present Attractive Option for Optical Applications



Use of Beryllium Alloys Improves Cost Savings in Injection Molding



Beryllium Emerges as Crucial Material for Consumer Electronics Manufacturing



Beryllium Usage in Mobile Phones



Beryllium Doped Gallium Nitride for Advanced Semiconductors



Automotives: A High-Growth Sector for Beryllium Based Components



Key Areas Where Beryllium Made Automotive Components Gain Traction



Automotive Electronics



Automotive Sensors



Telecom Infrastructure/Computing - The Largest and Fastest Growing End-Use Sector



Telecommunication Sector



Computing Devices



Oil and Gas Drilling Nurtures Demand for Beryllium Alloys



Increasing Demand for Medical Diagnosis Equipment Offers Significant Growth Opportunities



Indispensability Lends to Growing Use of Beryllium in Mammography Equipment



Beryllium Gains Traction in High Temperature Applications



BeO Ceramics Suffice Critical Requirements of Modern Equipment







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Beryllium - General Description



Chemical and Physical Properties



Minerals Comprising Beryllium



The Discovery and Evolution of Beryllium



Extraction and Purification of Beryllium



Conversion into Functional Forms



Forms of Beryllium - Alloys, Oxide and Metallic



Beryllium Copper Alloys



Description



Forms and Applications



Advancement in Beryllium Copper Alloys



Product Forms and Shapes of Copper Beryllium Alloys



Methods to Achieve Desirable Physical Characteristics



Beryllium Aluminum Alloys



Description



Other Alloys



Beryllium Metal



Beryllium Oxide



Applications by Beryllium Forms



Beryllium Metal



Beryllium Alloys



Beryllium Oxide (BeO)



Applications by End-Use Sector



Telecom Infrastructure/Compouting Devices



Electric Equipment & Consumer Appliances



Automotive Electronics



Aerospace & Defense



Industrial Components



Other End-Use Sectors



Applications of Beryllium in Various Industries



Substitutes







5. REGULATORY OVERVIEW



Burning Health Issues Drive Need for Strict Regulations on Beryllium Use



Increasing Cases of CBD Create Alarming Situation



Regulations Implemented to Curtail the Harmful Impact of Beryllium



OSHA's New Norms for Workplace Beryllium Exposure Limit



Industrial Support to Beryllium Exposure Limits



EPA's Regulations on Beryllium Focused on Protecting Public Health



Regulations for Minimizing Beryllium Levels in Drinking Water



EPA Regulations on Controlling Beryllium Emissions from Stationary Sources



Regulations on the Use of Beryllium in Past







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



American Companies Dominate the World Beryllium Market



Brief Overview of Select Key Brands



Materion's AlBeMet



IBC's Beralcast



Chinese Companies Seek to Widen their Footprint







6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



American Beryllia Inc. (USA)



Belmont Metals, Inc. (USA)



Hunan Shuikoushan Nonferrous Metals Group Co., Ltd. (SKS) (China)



IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (Canada)



Materion Corporation (USA)



Materion Performance Alloys (USA)



Materion Beryllium & Composites (USA)



NGK Metals Corporation (USA)



Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry Co., Ltd. (China)



Ulba Metallurgical Plant - UMP (Kazakhstan)



Xinjiang Xinxin Mining Industry Co., Ltd. (China)







6.2 Recent Industry Activity



IBC Advanced Alloys Raises New Funding



Materion Inks Distribution Agreement with EDRO



Materion to Supply of AlBeMet Composite Parts to UTC Aerospace Systems



IBC Bags Beryllium Alloy Component Supply Contract from Lockheed Martin



OTIC Signs Asset Exchange Agreement with CNMC Ningxia Orient Group



IBC Wins New Contract from Lockheed Martin for Beralcast Components



IBC Bags Production Contract from Raytheon Space



Materion Introduces Thermalox V BeO Ceramics



Newport News Shipbuilding Selects IBC as Approved Forging Supplier'







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





