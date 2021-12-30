Global Beverage Market 2021: Country Comparisons of Overall and Average Consumption of Beer, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Milk, Tea, Wine and Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2021 Global Multiple Beverage Market" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report from Beverage Marketing Corporation offers worldwide and country beverage data. It includes volume, growth and per capita consumption statistics for eleven major beverage categories.

Developments by beverage type and country round out the coverage provided in this comprehensive international report. Data is augmented by an overview of key developments in the global beverage industry including discussion of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Put the world into perspective with this research study that looks at international alcohol and non-alcohol beverages across key sectors. Questions answered include:

How do various countries around the world compare in overall and average consumption of beer, carbonated soft drinks, milk, tea, wine and other beverages?

How large is the global sports beverage market? What about the energy drink market?

How have the rankings and output of the leading coffee producing nations changed?

How do various countries' market share rankings compare? Which country's consumers lead the world in bottled water consumption? Which leads in beer?

What will consumption statistics look like for each beverage category by 2025?

This multiple beverage industry report features a comprehensive overview of the international beverage marketplace and includes:

A bird's eye view of the commercial beverage industry as a whole, including an executive summary describing key developments.

A break-down of the industry down by volume by beverage category, including per capita consumption figures.

Coverage of beer, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), coffee, distilled spirits, energy drinks, fruit beverages, milk, sports beverages, tea and wine.

Beer production and consumption volume, growth and share by country.

Bottled water global consumption, share and growth by country.

Carbonated soft drink consumption and per capita data by country.

Coffee production and consumption by country.

Distilled spirits consumption data by country.

A look at the size and growth of the global energy drink market.

Fruit beverage trends and country-by-country consumption data.

Details on fresh, whole cow milk production and growth by country as well as fluid milk consumption trends by country.

An overview of worldwide sports beverage volume and growth.

Tea production and consumption trends by country, plus per capita consumption statistics.

An overview of wine production and consumption by country.

Beverage Marketing's volume, per capita consumption and compound annual growth projections for each beverage sector.

Key Topics Covered:

The International Beverage Market

Overview

Special Note on Coronavirus

Volume by Category

Per Capita Consumption

Projections

EXHIBITS

1. The Global Beverage Market

2. The Global Beer Market

3. The Global Bottled Water Market

4. The Global Carbonated Soft Drink Market

5. The Global Coffee Market

6. The Global Distilled Spirits Market

7. The Global Energy Drink Market

8. The Global Fruit Beverage Market

9. The Global Milk Market

10. The Global Sports Beverage Market

11. The Global Tea Market

12. The Global Wine Market

13. The Projected Global Beverage Market

