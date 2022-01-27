Global Beverage Market Driven by Consumer Demand for Premium - High Quality Products

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The global beverage industry has been growing in the last several years and is expected to continue for years to come. High disposable income, rapid urbanization, and changing lifestyles are the major factors that contribute to the growth of the global beverage industry. A recent article from an industry insider, PipeCandy said that the global beverage industry is valued at USD 1813 billion for 2022 and the industry is growing at a CAGR of 4%. It's value estimations are USD 1885 billion in the year 2023. The beverage industry will further expand and be valued at USD 1961.24 billion in 2024. The beverage industry is classified into non-alcoholic and alcoholic categories. The non-alcoholic beverage market includes soft drinks(soda), fruit juices, syrup, caffeinated drinks, sports drinks, coffee, and tea. While the alcoholic beverage market has categories such as brewing, distilled spirits, and wines. The global non-alcoholic beverage market size is valued at USD 1337 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at an estimated CAGR of 5.5%. It's value estimations are USD 1885 billion in 2023 and will be valued at USD 1488 billion in 2024. Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CELH), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA).

The largest segment of the non-alcoholic beverage market is soft drinks. The soft drinks market is estimated to be 201,103 million dollars in 2020. In addition, researchers estimate that the average revenue per person in the Soft Drinks segment amounts to be US $90 in 2020. The size of the US beverage market is estimated to be USD 237 million dollars in the year 2022. The industry is growing at a CAGR of 3.7%. The US alcoholic industry comprises 80% malt-based beverages and 20% of Spirit-based beverages. Among the malt-based beverages, beer is the most consumed product while the interest in crafted beers is trending among the Millennials (the major sect of consumers in this market). With flavors driving consumer interest the local brewers and DTC brands are capitalizing this opportunity to penetrate the market.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group Signs Distribution Agreement with D. Bertoline & Sons in New York for All Splash Brands - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with D. Bertoline & Sons to distribute all Splash brand beverages through the D. Bertoline network.

D. Bertoline & Sons, founded in 1933, is a fourth-generation family business that covers two New York counties, which include Putnam and Westchester. These territories range north to the Dutchess County line to the Bronx County line in the south, and east of the Hudson River to the Connecticut State line.

"This is another major win for Splash as we continue to execute our business plan to expand our presence in the US market," said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group's Chairman and CEO. "On the heels of recent distribution agreements in Florida, Arkansas and Southern California, this latest agreement secures a strong foothold in a densely populated northeast region. D. Bertoline & Sons is an AB ONE wholesaler with a large presence in New York State's Hudson Valley region. We believe this is another validation arising from our distribution agreement with AB ONE whose territory includes New York City among other major territories. Regional distributors and wholesalers are seeing that AB ONE has demonstrated confidence in our product, and that is in turn giving them confidence to proceed with us. We're extremely excited about this and look forward to continued growth." CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Additional recent developments in the beverage market industry include:

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, recently reported preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) recently announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results Feb. 10 before the New York Stock Exchange opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The company also announced that Chairman and CEO James Quincey and Chief Financial Officer John Murphy will present at 1:50 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Virtual Conference.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, recently announced that it has entered into a brand authorization agreement with The Coca-Cola Company in the United States to bring the FRESCA® brand into beverage alcohol through the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and launch of FRESCA™ Mixed – a new, distinctive line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails that are well-aligned to a number of emerging consumer trends.

"The Coca-Cola Company's FRESCA® brand is not only trusted by consumers, but also directly delivers on consumer preferences for refreshment, flavor, and convenience – attributes that also play well within beverage alcohol and where we can leverage our expertise," said Bill Newlands, Constellation's president and chief executive officer.

Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, recently announced it has secured a sponsorship agreement with Julianna Peña, the mixed martial artist who won the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship last month and was recently named MMA Junkie's Female Fighter of the Year.

Following the Company's tradition of supporting extreme sports, Jones Soda took notice of Peña's rising career as she trained in advance of her stunning upset to dethrone the defending Bantamweight champion on December 11, 2021. Hailing from Spokane, WA, the "Venezuelan Vixen" is a northwestern hometown hero with a feisty attitude who strongly complements Jones Soda's bold brand personality.

