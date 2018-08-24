Global Beverage Packaging Market 2018-2022 with Amcor, Ball Corporation, Crown, O-I & Tetra Pak Dominating

The "Global Beverage Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global beverage packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2018-2022.



The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing adoption of stand-up pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverages. Vendors are introducing innovative packaging which is not only appealing to consumers in terms of visuals and handling but also beneficial in terms of supply chain management due to the intense competition in the market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising consumption of bottled water. The consumption of bottled water is growing in many countries including the US. Owing to the growing health concerns among consumers because of drinking contaminated water, the demand for bottled water is increasing considerably, eventually rising the demand for beverage packaging during the next few years.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the decreasing consumption of CSD due to the introduction of sugar tax. The sugar tax is levied on products produced by food and beverage manufacturing companies with high sugar content. As a result, with the increasing number of countries focusing significantly on imposing sugar tax might curb the consumption of beverages with high sugar content, eventually hindering the growth of beverage packaging during the forecasted period.



Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Key Vendors

  • Amcor
  • Ball Corporation
  • Crown
  • O-I
  • Tetra Pak

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PACKAGING MATERIAL

  • Segmentation by packaging material
  • Comparison by packaging material
  • Rigid plastic - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Glass - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Metal - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by packaging material

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Segmentation by geography
  • Regional comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing adoption of standup pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverages
  • Rising demand for functional drinks
  • Increasing adoption of automation in beverage packaging

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Amcor
  • BALL CORPORATION
  • Crown
  • O-I
  • Tetra Pak

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hp8wdk/global_beverage?w=5

