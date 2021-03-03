Global Bicycle Infotainment System Market Trajectory & Analytics to 2027

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bicycle Infotainment System - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bicycle Infotainment System estimated at US$763.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the period 2020-2027. On-Board Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wearable Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.7% share of the global Bicycle Infotainment System market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Bicycle Infotainment System market in the U. S. is estimated at US$219.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.79% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$388.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$388.9 Million by the year 2027. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

CatEye Co., Ltd.

COBI. Bike GmbH

Garmin Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Hammerhead

Lezyne Inc.

Magellan (MiTAC Digital Corporation)

Polar Electro Oy

Sena Technologies, Inc.

Sigma-Elektro GmbH (Sigma Sport)

Smarthalo Technologies Inc.

Vi Inc (LifeBEAM)

Wahoo Fitness LLC



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bicycle Infotainment System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

