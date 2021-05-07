Global Bicycle Market Report 2018-2028 - Market is Growing Significantly as Bike-Sharing Companies, Particularly in Europe and Asia are Investing Aggressively in Expanding their Operations

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bicycle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Mountain, Hybrid, Road), by Technology (Electric, Conventional), by End User (Men, Women, Kids), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bicycle market size is anticipated to reach USD 92.49 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period

Increasing adoption of cycling as a form of leisure and awareness regarding the health benefits associated with cycling are the factors expected to bolster market growth. Bicycles are being preferred for short-distance commutes as they save considerable time as compared to other vehicles. Moreover, limited parking spaces and growing traffic congestions are prompting people to reconsider bicycles as a primary option for the commute.



Rising emphasis on the use of non-polluting vehicles for short-distance commutes by governments across the world is anticipated to positively influence market growth. The fact that bicycles do not emit any pollutants is projected to drive their demand in near future.

Moreover, consumers are rapidly moving toward online distribution channels to buy a bicycle due to several key factors, including doorstep delivery and replacement and availability of a variety of products. Also, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are mainly focused on avoiding crowded places to prevent themselves from virus infections.



The road bicycle is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. These happen to be the most basic bicycles that consumers prefer owing to their ease of use. These cycles do not require any sophisticated equipment required by mountain and hybrid bicycles.

This factor is anticipated to bode well for the growth in demand over the forecast period. Moreover, dockless bicycle-sharing systems are expected to gain attention in the coming years as they enable users to locate and electronically unlock a nearby bicycle for rent. Produced originally in Europe, these systems are gaining acceptance, especially in Asian countries, including India and China.



Bicycle Market Report Highlights

The global market is growing significantly as bike-sharing companies, particularly in Europe and Asia , are investing aggressively in expanding their operations

and , are investing aggressively in expanding their operations The mountain bicycle segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR exceeding 7% over the forecast period. Rising popularity in line with the increasing media coverage for mountain bicycle racing events and the establishment of new mountain biking circuits are expected to drive the growth

Apart from being easy to use, electric bicycles can potentially shorten the journey time. Moreover, advances in battery technology have resulted in the advent of lighter rechargeable batteries that can support longer journeys. These factors are attributed to the growth of the electric bicycle segment

The men segment is expected to expand significantly at a CAGR of over 7.2% over the forecast period as men would continue to outnumber women and kids in terms of opting for a bicycle commute. The number of men opting for bicycle commutation was higher than that of women and kids in 2019

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 with a revenue share exceeding 34%. Governments in Asian nations, particularly Japan , China , and Singapore , among others, are investing aggressively in establishing the infrastructure necessary to encourage and support bicycle commutation

was the dominant regional market in 2020 with a revenue share exceeding 34%. Governments in Asian nations, particularly , , and , among others, are investing aggressively in establishing the infrastructure necessary to encourage and support bicycle commutation Leading market incumbents are Accell Group; Dorel Industries Inc.; Giant Bicycles; Merida Industry Co., Ltd.; and Trek Bicycle Corporation. They dominated the market in 2020 leveraging a continuous emphasis on expanding their market share through mergers and acquisitions

