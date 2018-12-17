Global Bicycle Suspension System Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Mountain biking focuses primarily on off- road traveling where the bikers ride on gravel, dirt road and uneven terrains to reach their destinations. Mountain biking tourism is an environment- friendly industry that offers a healthy, recreational, and non- polluting sustainable transport for the riders. The leading mountain bicycle manufactures are continuously making advances in mountain bike technologies such as use of carbon fiber frames, suspensions, forks and among others. The rise in mountain biking tourism also acts as a source of revenue and livelihood for the sparsely populated mountain regions. This is because the increased number of tourist's keen on witnessing mountain biking would facilitate the local population to start small businesses catered towards tourist. The bicycle suspension system market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.



Market Overview

Mountain biking tourism catalyzes economic development

Mountain biking tourism is an environment- friendly industry that offers a healthy, recreation and non- polluting sustainable transport for the riders.

Difficulty in handling due to the increased weight of the bicycle

Bicycle suspension increases the amount of energy drained while cycling and makes cycling tedious and tiring this would pose as a challenge for the market during our forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the bicycle suspension system market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The bicycle suspension system market is reasonably fragmented with the existence of many international and regional bicycle suspension system companies offering suspension systems. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



