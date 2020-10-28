Global Bicycle Tires Market Report 2020-2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bicycle Tires Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers strategic insights into the global bicycle tires market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product type, application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographies.

The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, the report covers a section providing production and pricing trends in some of the major markets.

On account of lower costs and ease of installation, the tubed bicycle tires have experienced higher adoption over the years. However, rising demand for more durability and usability has led to the increasing adoption of tubeless and airless (solid) tires across the world. Based on applications, the overall bicycle tires market has been segmented into on-road and all-terrain applications.

The on-road bicycle tires segment comprises various sleek and precision tires that enable higher acceleration and manoeuvrability over blacktop roads and tracks. The all-terrain tires segment comprises various wider tires with deeper threads that offer enhanced grip and durability over the uneven and rough surface making them highly popular for adventure sports and off-road applications.

The bicycle tires market has been majorly driven by increasing users of bicycles in recent years. Various factors such as environmental concerns, health, and fitness, among others have compelled pedestrians to make use of bicycles for their regular commute. Thereby, the market has witnessed an increasing demand for new bicycles for various applications such as regular on-road use, off-road biking, and sports.

As a result, the bicycle tire market has been witnessing an increased demand for various types of on-road and off-road tires. Moreover, with ongoing product innovation in the tubeless and airless tires segments, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading providers of bicycle tires, market positioning, and key developments.

In 2019, the overall bicycle tires market is led by the tubed tires segment. The segment contributed to nearly 70% of the total market revenue in 2019. A tubed tire is the oldest design of bicycle tires and hence enjoys a prolonged presence in the market. Over the years, tubed tires have been adopted by numerous leading bicycle manufacturers on account of their ease of installation and low cost to the assembler. Thereby, the segment is projected to remain dominant in the market throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, the tubeless tires segment is estimated to portray the highest growth rate in the following years. These tires offer puncture resistance and are more durable as compared to tubed counterparts. Factors such as higher cost of installation and requirement for spoke-less wheels on bicycles have so far curtailed the adoption of tubeless tires across the world.

In 2019, Asia Pacific represented the largest market for bicycle tires, in terms of revenue. The region is primarily supported by countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea among others. With the rising adoption of bicycles across India and Southeast Asia countries, the demand for bicycle tires is projected to rise perpetually in the following years. As a result, Asia Pacific would continue to dominate the overall bicycle tires market throughout the forecast period, expanding with the highest growth rate.

Europe followed the Asia Pacific, in terms of revenue, in the overall bicycle tires market globally in 2019. Higher adoption of bicycles among the general population especially in countries including the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark, among others, has offered a significant market for bicycle tires in the region. Furthermore, the higher popularity of cycling as a sport accompanied by off-road cycling in some of the major countries in the region offer immense growth opportunities to the overall Europe bicycle tires market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Product and Market Insights

3.1.1 Global Bicycle Tires Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)x

3.2 Key Market Trends & Future Outlook

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Steadily rising bicycle sales/production worldwide

3.3.2 Rising health awareness and safety concerns due to COVID-19 restrictions

3.3.3 Continued encouragement for adopting bicycles

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.4.1 Low awareness among the people

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Bicycle Tires Vendors

3.1.2 Leading player's strategies

Chapter 4 Global Bicycle Tires Market Analysis, By Product Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Tubed Tires

4.3 Tubeless Tires

4.4 Airless Tires

Chapter 5 Global Bicycle Tires Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 On-road Application

5.3 All Terrain Application

Chapter 6 North America Bicycle Tire Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Bicycle Tire Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Bicycle Tire Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World Bicycle tire Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

MICHELIN

Continental AG

Vittoria Group

Kenda Tires

Maxxis International- USA

Schwalbe Tires North America Inc.

SUOMEN RENGASTEHDAS OY

Ralson Tyres

Zhongce Rubber Group Company Limited

Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

