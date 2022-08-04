Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market to Hit $36.12 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market (2022-2027) by Component, Deployment Model, Application, Sector, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market is estimated to be USD 18.02 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.12 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.92%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment Model, Application, Sector, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Software and Services.

By Deployment Model, the market is classified into On-premise and Cloud.

By Application, the market is classified into Behavior Detection, Skill Assessment, Course Recommendation, Student Attrition Rate Detection, and Others.

By Sector, the market is classified into K-12, Preschool, and Higher Education.\

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Lucrative Benefits of Big Data in the Education Sector

Increase in Awareness About the Changing Learning System

Rise in Investment in Education Sector to Improve Administrative Services

Restraints

High Initial Investment Cost

Opportunities

Advent of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Surge in Adoption of Cloud-Based Learning Analytics Solution

Challenges

Disconnect Between Consumers and Businesses Giving Rise to Privacy and Security Concerns

Companies Mentioned

Alteryx

Blackboard

Fintellix Solutions

Hitachi

IBM

LatentView Analytics

Micro Focus International

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Salesforce

Tableau Software

ThoughtSpot

TIBCO Software

Verisk Analytics

