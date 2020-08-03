Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market is expected to reach $84.00 billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market is accounted for $11.30 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $84.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market include Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Teradata, SAS, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Salesforce, Splunk, Cloudera, CenturyLink, Qubole, Hitachi Vantara, IRI, GoodData, 1010data and Guavus.

Huge investment in IT sectors by the businesses and increase in data due to digitization and automation are the major factors driving the market growth. However, complexity in extracting valuable insights out of humongous data source is restraining the market growth.

Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) is the provision of statistical analysis tools or information by an external provider that benefits organizations understand and use insights from large information sets in order to advance a competitive advantage.

Based on deployment type, the hybrid cloud segment is likely to have a huge demand as it enables organizations to take the advantages of both private and public cloud as it offers both cost-efficiency and enhanced security.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of smart phone and internet users, which leads to the generation of big data and rising number of startups and well established companies in the region.

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Components Covered:

Services

Solutions

Deployment Types Covered:

Hybrid Cloud

On-Premise

On-Cloud

End Users Covered:• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Ecommerce and Retail

Energy and Power

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

