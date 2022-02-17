Global Big Data Market (2021 to 2026) - Rise in Adoption of Technologies and Big Data Analytics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Finance, Marketing & Sales), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Big Data market size is projected to grow from USD 162.6 billion in 2021 to USD 273.4 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The Big Data industry is driven by sharp increase in data volume. However, rise in data connectivity through cloud computing and incorporation of digital transformation in top-level strategies.



Based on Component, the service segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The service segment of the Big Data market is further segmented into professional services (consulting, support and maintenance, and deployment and integration) and managed services. This section discusses each service subsegment's market size and growth rate based on type (for selected subsegments) and region.



Based on deployment mode, on-premises segment is segmented to account for a larger market size during the forecast period



Most cloud computing refers to the storage, management, and processing of data via networks of remote servers, which are typically accessed via the Internet. Enterprises mostly in heavily regulated industry verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, and manufacturing, opt for the on-premises deployment model of big data solutions. Furthermore, large enterprises with sufficient IT resources are expected to opt for the on-premises deployment model. On-premises is the most reliable deployment mode, which an enterprise can rely on for a high level of control and security. Enterprises need to purchase a license or a copy to deploy cloud-based solutions.



Based on business function operations segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Big Data market based on business function is segmented into Finance, Marketing and Sales, Human Resources and Operations. The operations segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Big Data can help to improve the performance of order picking and stock-taking process in warehouse management with high accuracy. It aims at improving operational efficiency and effectiveness by enabling data-driven decisions at strategic, operational, and tactical levels. It assists companies in delivering revenue growth, improving margins, managing working capital in a better way, and enhancing overall control points across the supply chain.



Based on organization size, large enterprise segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period Most The adoption of Big Data software and services among large enterprises is high due to the ever-increasing adoption of the cloud, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Large enterprises accumulate huge chunks of data that can be attributed to the widespread client base. In large enterprises, data plays a major role in evaluating the overall performance of organizations. Large enterprises are leveraging real-time data coming from various sources; for instance, social media feeds or sensors and cameras, each record needs to be processed in a way that preserves its relation to other data and sequence in time.



Based on solution, big data analytics segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The adoption of Big Data analytics among large enterprises is high as it provides an almost limitless source of business and informational knowledge, which can lead to operational improvements and new income prospects for businesses in practically any industry. The value hidden in company data has firms trying to develop a cutting-edge analytics operation for use cases like consumer personalization, risk reduction, fraud detection, internal operations analysis, and other new use cases arising on a near-daily basis



APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has continually presented lucrative market opportunities for Big Data Solutions and service providers with a notable increase in Big Data across its developed and emerging countries., Japan, China, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Big Data market. Owing to a rapidly proliferating technology-backed economical structure, APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in Big Data software and services demand during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Big Data Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Verticals

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 North America: Market, by Application and Industry Vertical

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Sharp Increase in Data Volume

5.2.1.2 Rise in Data Connectivity Through Cloud Computing

5.2.1.3 Incorporation of Digital Transformation in Top-Level Strategies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns and Stringent Data Security Regulations

5.2.2.2 High Big Data Handling Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Technologies and Big Data Analytics

5.2.3.2 The Growth of Investment in It Sectors by the Businesses

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Silos and Poor Data Quality

5.2.4.2 Lack of Data Professionals

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Erste Group Bank Gains a 360-Degree View of Customers Using Oracle Big Data Appliance on a Single Cloud Platform

5.3.2 Telecommunication and Information Technology

5.3.2.1 Use Case 2: Robi Axiata Limited Uses the Cloudera Platform to Enhance Customer Experience

5.3.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.3.3.1 Use Case 4: Myntra Uses Azure Synapse Analytics and Azure Hdinsight to Stabilize Services and Increase Year-Over-Year Traffic

5.3.4 Government and Defense

5.3.4.1 Use Case 5: Indian Oil Uses Qlik to Achieve Business Value by Providing Analytics on the Real-Time and Big Data

5.3.5 Media and Entertainment

5.3.5.1 Use Case 6: Dwango Company Ltd. Uses the Cloudera Big Data Platform, and Advanced Analytics Enables Expansion and Business Growth

5.3.6 Manufacturing

5.3.6.1 Use Case 7: Brembo Uses Tibco Spotfire to Enhance Production Processes with the Help of Big Data

5.3.7 Healthcare and Life Science

5.3.7.1 Use Case 8: Iqvia Uses Qlik Big Data Analytics to Help UK Healthcare Services

5.3.8 Transport and Logistics

5.3.8.1 Use Case 9: Cargosmart Uses Tibco Spotfire for Greater Visibility and Benchmarking

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 Methodology

5.4.2 Document Type

5.4.3 Innovation and Patent Applications

5.4.3.1 Top Applicants

5.5 Big Data: Evolution

5.6 Big Data: Architecture

5.7 Big Data Types

5.8 Big Data Analytics Types

5.9 Big Data Ecosystem

5.10 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11 Pricing Model Analysis

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients in the Market

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14 Technological Analysis

5.15 Regulatory Implications

5.16 Big Data Market: COVID-19 Impact

6 Big Data Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Component

6.1.2 Component: Market Drivers

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Big Data Analytics

6.2.2 Data Discovery

6.2.3 Data Visualization

6.2.4 Data Management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Consulting

6.3.2.2 Deployment and Integration

6.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance

7 Big Data Market, by Business Function

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Business Function

7.1.2 Business Function: Market Drivers

7.2 Marketing and Sales

7.3 Operations

7.4 Finance

7.5 Human Resources

8 Big Data Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Public Cloud

8.3.2 Private Cloud

8.3.3 Hybrid Cloud

9 Big Data Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Organization Size

9.1.2 Organizations Size: Market Drivers

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

10 Big Data Market, by Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Market, by Industry Vertical

10.1.2 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Telecommunications and It

10.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 Government and Defense

10.7 Media and Entertainment

10.8 Manufacturing

10.9 Transportation and Logistics

10.10 Other Industry Verticals

11 Big Data Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies

12.3 Market Share Analysis

12.4 Historic Revenue Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 Start-Up/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Dynamic Companies

12.7.4 Starting Blocks

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Players

13.2.1 Ibm

13.2.2 Google

13.2.3 Oracle

13.2.4 Microsoft

13.2.5 Sap

13.2.6 Sas

13.2.7 Cloudera

13.2.8 Teradata

13.2.9 Tibco

13.2.10 Aws

13.2.11 Alteryx

13.2.12 Informatica

13.2.13 Sisense

13.2.14 Salesforce

13.2.15 Hpe

13.2.16 Qlik

13.2.17 Splunk

13.2.18 Vmware

13.2.19 Accenture

13.3 Smes/Start-Ups

13.3.1 Ataccama

13.3.2 Cogito

13.3.3 Centerfield

13.3.4 Rib Datapine

13.3.5 Fusionex

13.3.6 Bigpanda

13.3.7 Bigeye

13.3.8 Imply

13.3.9 Rivery

13.3.10 Yugabyte Db

13.3.11 Airbyte

13.3.12 Cardagraph

13.3.13 Firebolt

13.3.14 Syncari

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

