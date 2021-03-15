Global Big Pharma Partnering Deals, Terms and Agreements Directory 2021: Comprehensive Access to Available Deals and Contract Documents for Over 3,400 Deals

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 3,400 Big Pharma deals.



Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Big Pharma partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Big Pharma agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Big Pharma deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Big Pharma partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Big Pharma deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Big Pharma partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Big Pharma dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Big Pharma dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Big Pharma dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Big Pharma deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 most active companies including Pfizer, Sanofi, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and many others, in Big Pharma dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Big Pharma deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Big Pharma partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Big Pharma partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Big Pharma partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Big Pharma partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Big Pharma technologies and products.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Big Pharma dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Big Pharma partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Big Pharma dealmakers

2.4. Big Pharma partnering by deal type

2.5. Big Pharma partnering by therapy area

2.6. Big Pharma partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Big Pharma partnering



Chapter 3 - Leading Big Pharma deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Big Pharma deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Big Pharma dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Big Pharma dealmakers

4.3. Most active Big Pharma partnering company profiles

Including Pfizer, Sanofi, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and many others



Chapter 5 - Big Pharma contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Big Pharma contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Big Pharma dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Big Pharma deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Big Pharma deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Big Pharma deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Big Pharma deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

