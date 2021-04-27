Global Bike-Sharing Market Report 2021 - Future Growth Potential Enhanced by Integration with Other Mobility Modes to Provide First- and Last-Mile Mobility
DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Government Push and Disruptive Technologies Driving Growth of the Global Bike-Sharing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Globally, bike-sharing is poised to grow as one of the most attractive forms of sustainable mobility in the future.
While the market has been impacted severely by the COVID-19 crisis, it has also been one of the first mobility markets to regain a surge in demand. Bike-sharing has emerged as one of the most convenient, affordable, and safest modes of travel in these challenging times, with the trend expected to continue in the new normal.
The analyst analyzed the key trends expected to drive the global bike-sharing market from a short-term and long-term perspective. The aim of the study is focused on analyzing the current state of the bike-sharing market and identifying the key underlying challenges and growth opportunities for various stakeholders across the bike-sharing value chain.
In 2019, the global bike-sharing market recorded revenues of approximately $5.2 billion. This is expected to cross the $6 billion mark in 2020 with impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, China currently holds the largest bike-share fleet contributing to approximately 97.1% of the global fleet size.
That stated several countries are beginning to emerge as high potential markets for bike-sharing consumption. Technology advancement is one of the key disruptive trends affecting the growth of bike-sharing services. Today, technology providers offer a host of solutions for bike-share fleet operations ranging from a complete fleet management and operations suite to offering dedicated solutions.
These include infrastructure solutions (e.g., smart docking stations, solar-powered charging stations, and mobility hubs), hardware solutions (e.g., smart locks and sensors), and high-end software solutions (e.g., mapping and navigation, bike fleet security, real-time fleet data and analytics, and intelligent fleet management driven by AI engines and IoT sensors).
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are the key drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the bike-sharing market?
- What is the pace of growth in the bike-sharing market landscape? What is the GMV and fleet size forecast from 2019-2030?
- What is the impact of COVID-19 on the bike-sharing market?
- Which are the main trends shaping the bike-sharing market?
- Which regions and countries offer lucrative opportunities for growth during the forecast period?
- What are the prominent bike-sharing business models and technologies to watch?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Strategic Imperative on the Bike-Sharing Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market
- Bike-Sharing Market Scope of Analysis
- Bike-Sharing Market Segmentation and Definition
- Key Competitors for the Bike-Sharing Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Bike-Sharing Market
- Growth Drivers for the Bike-Sharing Market
- Growth Restraints for the Bike-Sharing Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Bike-Sharing Market
- Gross Market Value and Fleet Size Forecast, Bike-Sharing Market
- Fleet Size Forecast by Type of Vehicle, Bike-Sharing Market
- Gross Market Value Forecast by Region, Bike-Sharing Market
- Fleet Size Forecast by Region, Bike-Sharing Market
- Fleet and GMV Forecast Analysis by Region, Bike-Sharing Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market
- Competitive Environment, Bike-Sharing Market
- Market Share by Region, Bike-Sharing Market
- Market Share Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market
3. Market Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market
- Stakeholder Ecosystem, Bike-Sharing Market
- Global Snapshot, Bike-Sharing Market
- GMV Split by Business Model, Bike-Sharing Market
- Competitive Landscape, Bike-Sharing Market
- Government Initiatives, Bike-Sharing Market
- COVID-19 Impact on the Bike-Sharing Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Business Model Realignment
- Key Challenges Faced by Bike-Sharing Operators
- Key Market Trends, Bike-Sharing Market
4. Key Market Trends, Bike-Sharing Market
- Trend 1: Business Model Expansion and Integration
- Trend 2: Boom in E-Bike-Sharing
- Trend 3: Need for Public-Private Partnerships to Sustain Bike-Sharing
- Trend 4: Favorable and Streamlined Regulatory Framework to Promote Uptake of Bike-Sharing
- Trend 5: Technologies Redefining the Bike-Sharing Market
- Trend 6: Market Developments to Support the Bike-Sharing Market
5. Technology Landscape, Bike-Sharing Market
- Key System Components and Characteristics, Bike-Sharing Market
- Tech Features - Smart Bikes
- Tech Landscape - Comparative Analysis of Key Providers
- Tech Innovations - AI and IoT
- Tech Innovations - Focus on Navigation and Maps
- Tech Innovations - Fleet Security
- Tech Innovations - Fleet Smart Docks, Kiosks, and Mobility Hubs
6. Key Country Profiles, Bike-Sharing Market
- Country Profile - France
- Country Profile - United kingdom
- Country Profile - United States
- Country Profile - Mexico
- Country Profile - Singapore
- Country Profile - China
7. Conclusion and Future Outlook, Bike-Sharing Market
- Conclusion and Future Outlook, Bike-Sharing Market
- Growth Opportunity Analysis, Bike-Sharing Market
- Growth Opportunity: Shift in Commuting Patterns and Preference for Single Occupancy Shared Mobility Driving Bike-Sharing Growth
