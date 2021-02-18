Global Bikesharing Solutions Market Report 2020 Featuring PBSC, Lime, Nextbike, Motivate, Bewegen, Smoove, Mobike, Tembici, Ofo, Qingju Riding, Clear Channel & Cyclocity

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bikesharing Solutions Market, 2020: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As urbanization and smart city trends pick up momentum globally, bikesharing solutions will play a pivotal role in integrated mobility ecosystems by enabling end-to-end multimodal transit. Technology is creating seamless connectivity between public transit and first- and last-mile travel in the form of integrated smart cards, transaction kiosks, and mobility hubs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced companies to devise innovative business models that leverage changing mobility patterns. Meanwhile, technology disruption is enabling contactless services based on Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and Big Data Analytics to drive growth in the bikesharing and micromobility markets.

In the bikesharing space, highly successful solution providers offer best-in-class infrastructure to reduce customers' initial capital investments and variable operational costs while enhancing service capability and end-user experience through real-time data-driven analytics and intelligent cloud-based platforms.

While some of the leading bikeshare technology companies focus on end-to-end solutions, including full system deployments and operations management, others have taken a differentiated approach by utilizing their bikesharing systems not only for first- and last-mile transit but also to support a generation of alternative revenue streams through delivery services, outdoor advertisements, and targeted digital marketing campaigns, for instance.

In a field of more than 50 global industry participants, the publisher independently plotted the top 12 companies in this analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Radar

Global Bikesharing Solutions Market, 2020

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

PBSC

Lime

Nextbike

Motivate

Bewegen

Smoove

Mobike

Tembici

Ofo

Qingju Riding

Clear Channel

Cyclocity

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

Frost Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Frost Radar Empowers Investors

Frost Radar Empowers Customers

Frost Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Radar Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

Legal Disclaimer

