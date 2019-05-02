Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market to 2023 Featuring Advanced Instruments, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Koninklijke Philips, & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bilirubin blood test market will register a CAGR of close to 8% by 2023.

The technological advances are likely to foster the bilirubin blood test market growth during the forthcoming years. Market players are offering products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards for creating a mark in the market. The modern products from the market players are allowing vendors in retaining their existing consumers and attracting prospective consumers. The companies are also launching innovative products to support sales and high-volume production, in turn, impacting the market positively in the upcoming years.

Market Overview



The rising incidence of drug-induced liver injuries



One of the growth drivers of the global bilirubin blood test market is the rising incidence of drug-induced liver injuries. Bilirubin blood tests are utilized in high numbers to monitor the bilirubin levels in adult patients effectively which will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The risk associated with blood tests



One of the challenges in the growth of the global bilirubin blood test market is the risk associated with blood tests. The risks associated with blood tests can prevent patients from getting the necessary tests done and cause loss of time to medical staff or unnecessary legal issues which can directly impact the demand for bilirubin blood testing.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Infants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Adults - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Instruments

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX



