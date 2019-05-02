Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market to 2023 Featuring Advanced Instruments, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Koninklijke Philips, & Thermo Fisher Scientific
May 02, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bilirubin blood test market will register a CAGR of close to 8% by 2023.
The technological advances are likely to foster the bilirubin blood test market growth during the forthcoming years. Market players are offering products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards for creating a mark in the market. The modern products from the market players are allowing vendors in retaining their existing consumers and attracting prospective consumers. The companies are also launching innovative products to support sales and high-volume production, in turn, impacting the market positively in the upcoming years.
Market Overview
The rising incidence of drug-induced liver injuries
One of the growth drivers of the global bilirubin blood test market is the rising incidence of drug-induced liver injuries. Bilirubin blood tests are utilized in high numbers to monitor the bilirubin levels in adult patients effectively which will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The risk associated with blood tests
One of the challenges in the growth of the global bilirubin blood test market is the risk associated with blood tests. The risks associated with blood tests can prevent patients from getting the necessary tests done and cause loss of time to medical staff or unnecessary legal issues which can directly impact the demand for bilirubin blood testing.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Infants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Adults - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Instruments
- Danaher
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qznt2d
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article