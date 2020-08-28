Global BIM Industry Report 2020-2025 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type, Application, End-user, Project Lifecycle and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Information Modeling Market (BIM) with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Software, Services), Application (Buildings, Civil Infrastructure, Industrial), End-User (AEC, Contractors and Facility Managers), Project Lifecycle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Building Information Modeling Market is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 14.5%.

Rising urbanization and infrastructure projects drive the overall growth of building information modeling market



The building information modeling market is driven by various factors, such as rising urbanization and infrastructure projects, growing benefits offered by BIM for the AEC industry, and increasing government mandates for BIM adoption. However low digitization in the construction industry poses challenges to the BIM market.



Services to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



BIM services comprise services related to infrastructure modeling to architects, engineers, general contractors, and developers. In addition, BIM services include the provision of detailed engineering of a project, which helps in improving the quality of buildings, reducing their designing and maintaining costs, and sharing information more effectively among building owners, design teams, contractors, and facility managers.



The service segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate as it includes the detailed engineering of a project, which helps in improving the quality of buildings, reducing their designing and maintaining costs, and sharing information more effectively among building owners, design teams, contractors, and facility managers.



Based on applications, building is likely to be the fastest-growing application during 2020-2025



Due to rising trends in digitization across industries, BIM is gaining popularity in the construction industry. Building applications mainly includes commercial, residential, and retail buildings. Buildings are designed with the help of BIM mostly during the preconstruction phase, in which the 3D modeling of the structure is prepared and the flow of the entire building project is decided.



These buildings are constructed mostly on a customized basis. BIM is widely used in building applications to reduce the cost overrun and time overrun, which may help in reducing the delays in the project. With the help of various tools such as 3D modeling and clash detection, it helps efficiently plan, design, construct, and manage buildings.



APAC to record the highest growth rate in building information modeling market during the forecast period



APAC is likely to be the highest growing market for building information modeling market in the coming years. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the use of BIM for large-scale infrastructure and building projects. Government initiatives are expected to act as a major factor driving the BIM market in APAC. Governments have started imposing new regulations regarding building construction permit. Japan, China, and South Korea have already made BIM documents mandatory, especially for public buildings, along with green certification-related documents.

The building information modeling market comprises major players such Autodesk (US), Nemetschek (Germany), Bentley Systems (US), Trimble (US), Dassault Systemes (France), RIB (Germany), Asite (UK), AVEVA (UK), Hexagon (Sweden), and Archidata (Canada). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the building information modeling market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 COVID-19 Impact on Building Information Modelling

4.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario

4.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario



5 Premium Insights

5.1 Attractive Opportunities in BIM Market

5.2 BIM Market, by Project Life Cycle

5.3 BIM Market, by Application and Country

5.4 Country-wise BIM Market Growth Rate



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Rapid Urbanization and Increase in Infrastructure Projects

6.2.1.2 Extensive Benefits Offered by BIM for AEC Industry

6.2.1.3 Strong Government Support by Making Bim Adoption Mandatory

6.2.2 Restraints

6.2.2.1 High Initial Cost of BIM

6.2.3 Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Growing Use of AR/VR Technologies and Surging Adoption of BIM to Design Green Buildings

6.2.3.2 Exciting Trend of Implementing IoT in Construction Projects

6.2.3.3 Increasing Trend of BIM

6.2.3.4 Growing Focus of Organizations to Introduce New Standards Such as ISO 19650 in BIM Market

6.2.4 Challenges

6.2.4.1 Low Level of Digitization in Construction Industry



7 Building Information Modeling Market, by Offering Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.3 Services

7.4 COVID-19 Impact on Building Information Modelling Market, by Type



8 Building Information Modeling Market, by Project Life Cycle

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Preconstruction

8.3 Construction

8.4 Operation

8.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Project Life Cycle of BIM



9 Building Information Modeling Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Buildings

9.3 Industrial

9.4 Civil Infrastructure

9.5 Oil & Gas

9.6 Utilities

9.7 Others

9.8 COVID-19 Impact on BIM Applications



10 Building Information Modeling Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 AEC Professionals

10.3 Consultants and Facility Managers

10.4 Others

10.5 COVID-19 Impact on BIM End-users



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 RoW

11.6 Region-wise COVID-19 Impact



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.2.1 Product Launches

12.2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Contracts

12.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2.4 Expansions

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Players



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Autodesk

13.2.2 Nemetschek

13.2.3 Bentley Systems

13.2.4 Trimble

13.2.5 Dassault Systemes

13.2.6 Rib Software

13.2.7 Asite

13.2.8 Aveva

13.2.9 Hexagon

13.2.10 Archidata

13.3 Other Key Players

13.3.1 Acca Software

13.3.2 Arcadiasoft

13.3.3 Procore Technologies

13.3.4 Concora

13.3.5 Pyry

13.3.6 Beck Technology

13.3.7 Computers & Structures

13.3.8 Robert McNeel & Associates

13.3.9 4M Company

13.3.10 CCT International



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9qpmi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

