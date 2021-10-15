Global Bio-based Coatings, Adhesives, and Sealants Market Report 2021-2027: The Supply-side Push and the Demand-side Pull will Accelerate Market Growth

Oct 15, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBAI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bio-based Coatings, Adhesives, and Sealants (CAS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study assesses the current status and the future prospects of the global bio-based coatings, adhesives, and sealants (CAS) market. It discusses the volumes and the revenues generated from bio-based materials from 2017 to 2027. Revenues are recorded at the raw material (resins, pigments, solvents, and additives) level.
Over the past few years, the bio-based CAS market has been recording substantial growth due to the growing focus on sustainability among manufacturers, governments, and end consumers. Europe is at the forefront in terms of the adoption of bio-based raw materials across a wide range of applications; for example, the Dutch and the Swiss Governments encourage the production of bio-based materials through environmental labeling systems and public tenders for raw materials.
In addition, consumer preference for environmentally friendly and naturally sourced products is rising in several countries, including Germany, France, Italy, and Scandinavia. This is especially true in construction applications where indoor air quality concerns are on the rise; therefore, end consumers are switching to healthier and cleaner CAS products.
The cost-performance index, however, remains a crucial part of the bio-based ecosystem, and it is becoming increasingly important to identify and develop bio-based feedstock that can be directly used in a wide range of applications (this will minimize technical hurdles and processing difficulties). Owing to minimal production changes, value chain stakeholders are preferring drop-in substitutes. Falling oil prices have reduced the cost competitiveness of bio-based materials; however, the growing scale of production will diminish costs in future.
For bio-based raw materials to replace existing petrochemical counterparts, the following aspects will remain imperative:
- Performance: Ease of processing and performance that is comparable to crude oil-based systems will remain crucial.
- Availability: Raw materials must be made available without interferences to the human or the animal food chains; if raw materials are available in small quantities, initially, it is important to have a clear plan to quickly upscale to large quantities within a defined timeframe.
- Price: In an optimum scenario, the prices of bio-based materials will match those of petrochemical-based derivatives. Raw materials will gain traction only when there is assurance that the prices of bio-based materials will match those of conventional raw materials when volumes increase.
Key Issues Addressed
- What stage is the market at? At what rate is it expected to grow during the forecast period?
- What are the growth opportunities for bio-based CAS products?
- How will the regulatory scenario shape the market?
- What are the key technological developments observed across the major segments?
- Which competitive factors impact the market? Which companies are expected to lead the market in future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Bio-based CAS Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Bio-based CAS Market
- Introduction
- Geographic Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation - Bio-based Coatings Segment
- Market Segmentation - Bio-based A&S Segment
- Key Growth Metrics
- Value Chain Analysis - Bio-based Coatings Market
- Key Competitors Across the Value Chain
- Value Chain Analysis - Bio-based A&S Market
- Key Competitors Across the Value Chain
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Volume Forecast by Segment
- Competitive Environment - Bio-based Coatings Segment
- Revenue Share - Bio-based Coatings Segment
- Competitive Environment - Bio-based A&S Segment
- Revenue Share - Bio-based A&S Segment
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bio-based Coatings Segment
- Key Trends in the Coatings Market and their Impact on Bio-based Coatings
- Key Growth Metrics
- Graphical Summary - Key Drivers and Restraints
- Coating Constituents and the Penetration of Bio-based Materials
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Volume Forecast by Region
- Percent Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Volume Forecast by Bio-based Coating Constituents
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Bio-based Coating Constituents
- Percent Volume Forecast by Application
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bio-based A&S Segment
- Key Trends in the A&S Market and Their Impact on Bio-based A&S
- Key Growth Metrics
- Graphical Summary - Key Drivers and Restraints
- A&S Constituents and the Penetration of Bio-based Materials
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Percent Volume Forecast by Region
- Percent Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Volume Forecast by Bio-based A&S Constituents
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Bio-based A&S Constituents
- Percent Volume Forecast by Application
- Percent Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Bio-based CAS Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: R&D Activities for New Product and Technology Development
- Growth Opportunity 2: Packaging Advancements to Boost CAS Demand
- Growth Opportunity 3: Material and Product Certifications to Boost Credibility
6. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yis6lf
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article