Global Bio-based Naphtha Market Report 2022-2033: Developments and Investments, Estimated Consumption, Production Capacities (Current and Planned), Competitive Landscape

The report analyses market drivers and trends in Bio-based naphtha (bio-naphtha) with Analysis of the global bioplastics and biofuels markets.

Bio-based naphtha (bio-naphtha) is a by-product from the manufacture of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), otherwise known as renewable diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production.

It can also be produced as a as a standalone product via gasification. Bio-naphtha can be used as a direct substitute for fossil-based naphtha, either as a gasoline blending component or to produce renewable plastic.

Producers use a wide variety of feedstocks for HVO and SAF including used cooking oil, vegetable oils such as palm and rapeseed, and waste residues from sectors such as wood pulp production (known as crude tall oil, or CTO) and animal fats.

With increasing producer capacities in HVO and SAF, production ofbio-naphtha is growing as part of the output and finding wider use as a "second generation" biofuel and as a feedstock to make ethylene, propylene, and butadiene for chemicals and lastics.

Companies profiled include Eni S.p.A., Ineos, LyondellBasell, Neste, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, SABIC and UPM Biofuels.

Report contents include:

Analysis of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels markets.

Recent market developments and investments in Bio-based naphtha (bio-naphtha).

Bio-based naphtha (bio-naphtha) pricing.

Estimated consumption to 2033 (tonnes).

Production capacities, current and planned.

29 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

2.1 Global production of plastics

2.2 The importance of plastic

2.3 Issues with plastics use

2.4 Policy and regulations

2.5 The circular economy

2.6 The global bioplastics market

2.6.1 Market drivers and trends in bioplastics

2.6.2 Global production to 2033

2.6.3 Main producers and global production capacities

2.6.3.1 Producers

2.6.3.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

2.6.3.3 By region

2.6.4 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics 2020-21, by market

2.6.5 Challenges for the bioplastics and biopolymers market

2.6.6 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

2.6.6.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

2.6.6.2 PET and other polyester polymers

2.6.6.3 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

2.6.7 Comparison of synthetic fossil-based and bio-based polymers

2.6.8 End-of-life treatment of bioplastics

2.7 The global biofuels market

2.7.1 Diesel substitutes and alternatives

2.7.2 Gasoline substitutes and alternatives

2.7.3 Comparison of biofuel costs 2022, by type

2.7.4 Types

2.7.4.1 Solid Biofuels

2.7.4.2 Liquid Biofuels

2.7.4.3 Gaseous Biofuels

2.7.4.4 Conventional Biofuels

2.7.4.5 Advanced Biofuels

2.7.5 Feedstocks

2.7.5.1 First-generation (1-G)

2.7.5.2 Second-generation (2-G)

2.7.5.2.1 Lignocellulosic wastes and residues

2.7.5.2.2 Biorefinery lignin

2.7.5.3 Third-generation (3-G)

2.7.5.3.1 Algal biofuels

2.7.5.3.1.1 Properties

2.7.5.3.1.2 Advantages

2.7.5.4 Fourth-generation (4-G)

2.7.5.5 Advantages and disadvantages, by generation

3 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS AND FEEDSTOCKS

3.1 Types

3.2 Bio-based chemicals and feedstocks production capacities, 2018-2033

4 THE GLOBAL BIO-BASED NAPHTHA (BIO-NAPHTHA) MARKET

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market drivers

4.3 Demand-side pull

4.4 Supply-side pull

4.5 Applications

4.6 Renewable diesel

4.6.1 Production

4.6.2 Global consumption to 2033

4.7 Sustainable aviation fuels

4.7.1 Description

4.7.2 Global market

4.7.3 Production pathways

4.7.4 Costs

4.7.5 Biojet fuel production capacities

4.7.6 Challenges

4.7.7 Global consumption to 2033

4.8 Market developments in bio-based naphtha, 2020-2022

4.9 Pricing

4.10 Production capacities, by producer, current and planned

4.11 Production capacities, total (tonnes), historical, current and planned

4.12 Production capacities, by region (tonnes)

5 COMPANY PROFILES (29 company profiles)

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)

BASF SE

Diamond Green Diesel (DGD)

(DGD) Dow, Inc.

ENI S.p.A.

Euglena Co., Ltd.

Forge Hydrocarbons Corporation

Galp

Gevo

Greenergy

Honeywell

Ineos

Kaidi

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Neste Oyj

Nordic ElectroFuel

OMV

Phillips 66

PREEM

Repsol

Resynergi, Inc

SABIC

Shell

ST1

TotalEnergies Corbion

UPM Biofuels

Valero

Versalis

