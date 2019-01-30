Global Bio-implants Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bio Implants Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period

Some of the prominent factors fuelling the market are increase in ageing population, advancements in bioengineering technologies and increased awareness about cosmetic implants. Furthermore, inadequate lifestyle has led to an increased incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, osteoarthritis, and congenital and neuropathic disorders propelling the demand for bio-implants across the globe. However, high treatment costs and reimbursement issues are the factors that could hamper the growth of the global bio-implants market. The bio-implant approvals are regulated by a large number of laws which could act as a hurdle in the global bio-implants market due to this time consuming approval process.

Bio-implants are bioengineered products made up of biosynthetic materials such as collagen and tissue-engineered products like artificial skin and tissue. Bio-implants are widely used in organ transplantation and replacement of tissues. As these are bioengineered products made up of human or animal origin and these have been used in various fields of ENT leading to markedly high surgical outcomes. Emerging applications of bio-implants in different areas such as cardiovascular, neurological, orthopaedic, and dental surgeries and technological advancements related to the manufacturing of bio-implants.

On the basis of type, the implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) is the sub segment of cardiovascular implants segment is expected to dominate this segment owing to increasing incidences of cardiac related conditions such as cardiac arrhythmias, ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

By geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region due to the increased government funding, influx of foreign investments, and considerable spending in healthcare sector. In addition, the rising numbers of diagnostic centers that has advanced diagnostic imaging technologies and increased accessibility to better healthcare services in emerging nations.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Bio Implants Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Spinal Implants

5.2.1 Intervertebral Spacers

5.2.1.1 Bone

5.2.1.2 Non Bone

5.2.2 Cervical Implants

5.2.3 Implantable Spinal Stimulators

5.2.4 Thoracolumbar Implants

5.2.5 Machined Allograft Spacers

5.2.6 Motion Preservation Implants

5.3 Cardiovascular Implants

5.3.1 Stents & Related Implants

5.3.1.1 Peripheral stents

5.3.1.1.1 Renal & related stents

5.3.1.1.2 Carotid stents

5.3.1.1.3 Endovascular stent-grafts

5.3.1.1.4 Femoral & related stents

5.3.1.2 Stent-related implants

5.3.1.2.1 Peripheral vascular grafts

5.3.1.2.2 Vena cava filters

5.3.1.2.3 Synthetic grafts

5.3.1.3 Coronary stents

5.3.1.3.1 Bare-metal coronary stents

5.3.1.3.2 Bioabsorbable stents

5.3.1.3.3 Drug-eluting stents

5.3.2 Structural Cardiac Implants

5.3.2.1 Implantable Heart Monitors/Insertable Loop Recorders (ILRs)

5.3.2.2 Ventricular-assist devices

5.3.2.3 Heart valves & accessories

5.3.2.3.1 Mechanical heart valves

5.3.2.3.2 Heart valve repair devices

5.3.2.3.3 Tissue heart valves

5.3.3 Pacing Devices

5.3.3.1 Pacing accessories

5.3.3.1.1 Pacing batteries

5.3.3.1.2 Pacing leads

5.3.3.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

5.3.3.3 Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers (ICPs)

5.3.3.4 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices (CRTs)

5.4 Dental

5.4.1 Room Form Dental Implants

5.4.2 Plate Form Dental Implants

5.5 Neurostimulators Implants

5.5.1 Spinal Cord Stimulators

5.5.2 Vagus Nerve Stimulators

5.5.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulators

5.5.4 Deep Brain Stimulators

5.5.5 Other Neurostimulations

5.6 Orthopedics & Trauma

5.6.1 Orthobiologics

5.6.1.1 Bone substitute

5.6.1.2 Bone cement

5.6.1.3 Tissue implants

5.6.1.4 Hyaluronic acid

5.6.1.5 Bone growth factors

5.6.2 Trauma & Implants

5.6.2.1 Implantable trauma stimulators

5.6.2.2 Internal trauma fixation devices

5.6.2.3 External fixators

5.6.2.4 Craniomaxillofacial fixation devices

5.6.2.5 Other Trauma & Implants

5.6.3 Reconstructive Joint Replacements

5.6.3.1 Hip replacement implants

5.6.3.2 Extremities

5.6.3.2.1 Ankle implants

5.6.3.2.2 Elbow replacement implants

5.6.3.2.3 Other joint replacement & fusion products

5.6.3.3 Knee replacement implants

5.7 Ophthalmic Implants

5.7.1 Glaucoma Implants

5.7.2 Intraocular Lens

5.8 Other Implants

5.8.1 Cosmetic Implants

5.8.2 Drug Implants

5.8.3 Gastroenterological Implants

5.8.4 Gynecological Devices

5.8.5 Otolaryngeal Implants

5.8.6 Skin & Wound Care

5.8.7 Urological Implants



6 Global Bio Implants Market, By Materials

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Alloys

6.3 Biological Materials

6.4 Biomaterial Metals

6.4.1 Silver & Platinum

6.4.2 Gold

6.4.3 Titanium

6.5 Ceramics

6.6 Polymers



7 Global Bio Implants Market, By Origin

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Synthetic

7.3 Autograft

7.4 Xenograft

7.5 Allograft



8 Global Bio Implants Market, By Mode of Administration

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non Surgical

8.2.1 Osteogenic Injectable Bone Substitutes

8.2.2 Viscosupplementation

8.2.3 Injectable Fillers/Biomaterials

8.3 Surgical



9 Global Bio Implants Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3 Clinics

9.4 Hospital

9.5 Other End Users



10 Global Bio Implants Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.3 Stryker Corporation

12.4 St. Jude Medical Inc

12.5 Medtronic Inc.

12.6 Smith and Nephew

12.7 Depuy Synthes

12.8 Wright Medical Group

12.9 Zimmer Biomet

12.10 Dentsply Sirona

12.11 Invibio Limited

12.12 Straumann

12.13 Danaher Corporation

12.14 Cardinal Health

12.15 Aesculap

12.16 Johnson & Johnson

12.17 B. Braun Melsungen

12.18 LifeNet Health, Inc

12.19 Endo International plc



