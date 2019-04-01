Global Bio-Implants Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2024

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio-Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio-implants market was worth around US$ 86.4 Billion in 2018

Bio-implants are prostheses that are used for replacing, supporting or enhancing a biological structure. They are made up of different biosynthetic materials like collagen and tissue-engineered products like artificial skin. Bio-implants are majorly divided into three categories: biological implants that constitute bioartificial organs, cell therapy and tissue engineering; biologized implants that comprise of in-vivo cell lining, technical implants and biohybrid systems; and biofunctionalized implants that include surface-functionalized implants and drug-eluting stents.

Bio-implants have been planted in various spheres of ENT and have resulted in some of the most successful surgical outcomes. They help to regularize physiological functions of patients which allows them to lead an efficient life.

Global Bio-Implants Market Drivers:

The growth of the bio-implants market is driven by a rise in the geriatric population around the world which is the largest end-user of these implants. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing awareness about the success of cosmetic implantations are providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Further, as dental implants are one of the biggest contributors to the growth of the bio-implants market, an increase in dental issues across the globe is aiding the market growth.

Additionally, cardiac pacemakers and orthopedic artificial implants are in constant demand owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and orthopedic conditions.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of around US$ 136.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary:



Based on the type of bio-implants, the market has been segmented into cardiovascular implants, dental implants, spinal bio-implants, orthopaedic implants, ophthalmic implants and others.

Based on the type of material, the market has been segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymer and biological.

Based on the origin, the market has been segmented into allograft, autograft, xenograft and synthetic.

Based on the mode of administration, the market has been segmented into non-surgical and surgical.

Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, hospital and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global bio-implants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of region?

What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of material?

What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of origin?

What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of mode of administration?

What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of end-users?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bio-implants market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bio-implants market?

What is the structure of the global bio-implants market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bio-implants market?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Bio-Implants Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type of Bio-Implants

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Origin

5.6 Market Breakup by Mode of Administration

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Users

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type of Bio-Implants

6.1 Cardiovascular Implants

6.2 Dental Implants

6.3 Spinal Bio-implants

6.4 Orthopaedic Implants

6.5 Ophthalmic Implants

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Metallic

7.2 Ceramic

7.3 Polymer

7.4 Biological



8 Market Breakup by Origin

8.1 Allograft

8.2 Autograft

8.3 Xenograft

8.4 Synthetic



9 Market Breakup by Mode of Administration

9.1 Non Surgical

9.2 Surgical



10 Market Breakup by End-Users

10.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.2 Clinics

10.3 Hospital

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 Global Bio-Implants Industry: SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Global Bio-Implants Industry: Value Chain Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Research and Development

13.3 Raw Material Procurement

13.4 Manufacturing

13.5 Marketing

13.6 Distribution

13.7 End-Use



14 Global Bio-Implants Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Global Bio-Implants Industry: Price Analysis

15.1 Price Indicators

15.2 Price Structure

15.3 Margin Analysis



16 Bio-Implants Manufacturing Process

16.1 Product Overview

16.2 Raw Material Requirements

16.3 Manufacturing Process

16.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

17.3.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

17.3.3 Stryker Corporation

17.3.4 St. Jude Medical Inc.

17.3.5 Medtronic Inc.

17.3.6 Smith & Nephew

17.3.7 Wright Medical Group

17.3.8 Zimmer Biomet

17.3.9 Dentsply Sirona

17.3.10 Invibio Limited

17.3.11 Straumann

17.3.12 Danaher Corporation

17.3.13 Cardinal Health

17.3.14 Johnson & Johnson

17.3.15 B. Braun Melsungen

17.3.16 LifeNet Health Inc.

17.3.17 Endo International PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7npw38

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

