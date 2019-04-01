Global Bio-Implants Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2024
Apr 01, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio-Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bio-implants market was worth around US$ 86.4 Billion in 2018
Bio-implants are prostheses that are used for replacing, supporting or enhancing a biological structure. They are made up of different biosynthetic materials like collagen and tissue-engineered products like artificial skin. Bio-implants are majorly divided into three categories: biological implants that constitute bioartificial organs, cell therapy and tissue engineering; biologized implants that comprise of in-vivo cell lining, technical implants and biohybrid systems; and biofunctionalized implants that include surface-functionalized implants and drug-eluting stents.
Bio-implants have been planted in various spheres of ENT and have resulted in some of the most successful surgical outcomes. They help to regularize physiological functions of patients which allows them to lead an efficient life.
Global Bio-Implants Market Drivers:
The growth of the bio-implants market is driven by a rise in the geriatric population around the world which is the largest end-user of these implants. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing awareness about the success of cosmetic implantations are providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Further, as dental implants are one of the biggest contributors to the growth of the bio-implants market, an increase in dental issues across the globe is aiding the market growth.
Additionally, cardiac pacemakers and orthopedic artificial implants are in constant demand owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and orthopedic conditions.
Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of around US$ 136.3 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 8% during 2019-2024.
Market Summary:
- Based on the type of bio-implants, the market has been segmented into cardiovascular implants, dental implants, spinal bio-implants, orthopaedic implants, ophthalmic implants and others.
- Based on the type of material, the market has been segmented into metallic, ceramic, polymer and biological.
- Based on the origin, the market has been segmented into allograft, autograft, xenograft and synthetic.
- Based on the mode of administration, the market has been segmented into non-surgical and surgical.
- Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, hospital and others.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global bio-implants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of region?
- What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of material?
- What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of origin?
- What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of mode of administration?
- What is the breakup of the global bio-implants market on the basis of end-users?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bio-implants market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bio-implants market?
- What is the structure of the global bio-implants market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global bio-implants market?
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Bio-Implants Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Type of Bio-Implants
5.4 Market Breakup by Material
5.5 Market Breakup by Origin
5.6 Market Breakup by Mode of Administration
5.7 Market Breakup by End-Users
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type of Bio-Implants
6.1 Cardiovascular Implants
6.2 Dental Implants
6.3 Spinal Bio-implants
6.4 Orthopaedic Implants
6.5 Ophthalmic Implants
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Metallic
7.2 Ceramic
7.3 Polymer
7.4 Biological
8 Market Breakup by Origin
8.1 Allograft
8.2 Autograft
8.3 Xenograft
8.4 Synthetic
9 Market Breakup by Mode of Administration
9.1 Non Surgical
9.2 Surgical
10 Market Breakup by End-Users
10.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.2 Clinics
10.3 Hospital
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 Global Bio-Implants Industry: SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Global Bio-Implants Industry: Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Research and Development
13.3 Raw Material Procurement
13.4 Manufacturing
13.5 Marketing
13.6 Distribution
13.7 End-Use
14 Global Bio-Implants Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Global Bio-Implants Industry: Price Analysis
15.1 Price Indicators
15.2 Price Structure
15.3 Margin Analysis
16 Bio-Implants Manufacturing Process
16.1 Product Overview
16.2 Raw Material Requirements
16.3 Manufacturing Process
16.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
17.3.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
17.3.3 Stryker Corporation
17.3.4 St. Jude Medical Inc.
17.3.5 Medtronic Inc.
17.3.6 Smith & Nephew
17.3.7 Wright Medical Group
17.3.8 Zimmer Biomet
17.3.9 Dentsply Sirona
17.3.10 Invibio Limited
17.3.11 Straumann
17.3.12 Danaher Corporation
17.3.13 Cardinal Health
17.3.14 Johnson & Johnson
17.3.15 B. Braun Melsungen
17.3.16 LifeNet Health Inc.
17.3.17 Endo International PLC
