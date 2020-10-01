Global Bio-MEMS Devices Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027: Focus on Neural Implants, Bionics, ENT Implants, Cardio-MEMS and Other Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio-MEMS Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bio-MEMS Devices estimated at US$991 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027.



Implantables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Injectables segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $292.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Bio-MEMS Devices market in the U. S. is estimated at US$292.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$373.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

All Sensors Corporation

Bluechiip Ltd.

Cepheid, Inc.

Debiotech SA

Integrated Sensing Systems, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6lk2y1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

