Global Bio Plasticizers Market to Grow from $1.3 Billion to $2.1 Billion by 2030

Sep 09, 2022, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio Plasticizers Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bio plasticizers market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2030.
Emerging applications of bio plasticizers in various end-user industries and high demand for bio-based and non-phthalate plasticizers in different regions are major factors expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost restrains the growth of the global bio plasticizer market.
Increase in demand for bio plasticizers for certain products, such as personal care cosmetics, toys, food contact materials, health care commodities, and others, is expected to create growth opportunities for various players in the market. Also, R&D activities to obtain beneficial and economical bio plasticizers are anticipated to bring great opportunity for the growth of the market.
Epoxides and glycerol esters are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to their remarkable properties including non-toxic nature, high efficiency, improved heat stability, lower volatility, and others. These are employed in automotive, adhesive & sealants, paints & coatings, and other end uses.
The increase in use of electronic equipment such as mobile phones, wearable devices, LEDs, PCs, and others, supports the expansion of the bio plasticizers market in films & sheets application. Bio plasticizers are employed into films as well as sheets to achieve different type of thickness and flexibility.
The superior qualities of these include, dimensional & UV stability, high & low temperature resistance, protection from water & chemicals, light weight, and weather resistance. Moreover, bio plasticized films & sheet coverings are applied in packaging of a variety of foods, pills & tablets, batteries, electronic devices & parts, toiletries, tools, and toys. Growing end user industries in different regions drives the demand for bio plasticizers globally.
In 2020, the epoxide bio plasticizers segment covered maximum share of the market in terms of revenue followed by sebacates-a castor oil-based plasticizer. This trend is expected to be followed during the forecast period as well, owing to the superior properties and ease of availability of these bio plasticizers. Another factor that supports the development of the bio plasticizers market is lesser cost compared to other types of bio plasticizers. The main applications employing bio plasticizers include floorings & walls and wires & cables.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the bio plasticizers market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing bio plasticizers market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the bio plasticizers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global bio plasticizers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By Application
- Flooring and Walls
- Film and Sheet Coverings
- Wires and Cables
- Coated Fabrics
- Consumer Goods
- Others
By Type
- Sebacates
- Succinic Acid
- Citrates
- Glycerol Esters
- Others
- Epoxides
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- UAE
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Evonik Industries
- Lanxess AG
- Matrca S.P.A.
- Myriant Corporation
- Bioamber Inc
- Dupont
- Dow Chemical Company
- Polyone Corporation
- Vertellus Holdings LLC
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: BIO PLASTICIZERS MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 5: BIO PLASTICIZERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6: BIO PLASTICIZERS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
