Global Bio-Polylactic Acid Market Forecast to 2026 - DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and BASF Dominate

The "Bio-Polylactic Acid Market Research Report by Raw Material, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bio-Polylactic Acid Market size was estimated at USD 691.59 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 784.53 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 13.77% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 1,500.21 Million by 2026.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Bio-Polylactic Acid in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Raw Material, the Bio-Polylactic Acid Market was examined across Cassava, Corn, and Sugarcane & Sugar Beet.

Based on Form, the Bio-Polylactic Acid Market was examined across Coatings, Fiber, and Films & Sheets.

Based on End User, the Bio-Polylactic Acid Market was examined across Agriculture, Automotive, Electronics, Medical, Packaging, and Textile.

Based on Geography, the Bio-Polylactic Acid Market was examined across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa are further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and the United Kingdom .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Bio-Polylactic Acid Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rise in the demand for flexible packaging in food & beverage sector

5.1.1.2. Increasing demand from various industries such as agriculture, transport, and textile industry

5.1.1.3. Environmental awareness and consumer preference towards green packaging

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of raw material

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing demand for PLA in medical sector

5.1.3.2. Government initiatives to minimize the consumption of single-use plastic products

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Presence of low-cost alternatives

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Bio-Polylactic Acid Market, by Raw Material



7. Bio-Polylactic Acid Market, by Form



8. Bio-Polylactic Acid Market, by End User

9. Americas Bio-Polylactic Acid Market



10. Asia-Pacific Bio-Polylactic Acid Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Bio-Polylactic Acid Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Danimer Scientific

DuPont

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Total Corbion PLA

Teijin Ltd

BASF SE

Futerro

NatureWorks LLC

Sulzer Ltd

Synbra Technology BV

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l8uacw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

