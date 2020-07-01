Global Bio Preservation Market By Product, By Biospecimen, By Cell Providers, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bio Preservation Market By Product (Media, Equipment, Accessories, Alarms & Monitoring System, Incubators, Centrifuges, Other), By Biospecimen (Human Tissue Samples, Stem Cells, Organs, Others), By Cell Providers (CD34+, CD19+, MSC, iPSC, hESC, Tumor Cells), By Application (Therapeutic, Research, Clinical Trials, Others), By End User (Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global bio preservation market is expected to witness robust growth rate during the forecast period.The global bio preservation market is driven by increasing requirement for preserving new-born's stem cells across the globe.



Moreover, governments across the globe are investing more on healthcare infrastructure, which is positively impacting the growth of market. Also, upsurge in research and developmental activities is further expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global bio preservation market is segmented based on product, biospecimens, cell providers, application, end user, company, and region.Based on product, the market can be categorized into media, equipment, accessories, alarms & monitoring system, incubators, centrifuges and others.



Out of which, the equipment segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share during 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position the market during the forecast years as well.This can be ascribed to the increasing demand from biobanks.



In addition to this, high preservation costs of biological specimens is further anticipated to boost the growth of segment over the coming years. Also, the media segment is forecast to register robust CAGR during the forecast period, on account of wide adoption in regenerative medicine industry.

major players operating in the global bio preservation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, VWR Corporation, Biolife Solutions, Inc., Lifeline Scientific, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., BioCision, LLC, Core Dynamics, Ltd., Custom Biogenic Systems, Inc., So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc., Princeton Cryotech, Inc., Chart MVE Biomedical, LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Biomatrica. Inc., Taylor-Wharton Cryogenics LLC, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaborations, agreements, and new developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global bio preservation market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global bio preservation market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global bio preservation market based on product, biospecimens, cell providers, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global bio preservation market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global bio preservation market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bio preservation market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global bio preservation market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global bio preservation market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global bio preservation market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals/clinics across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals/clinics which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals/clinics and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global bio preservation market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Bio preservation hospitals/clinics, laboratories and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to bio preservation

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals and clinics, laboratories, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global bio preservation market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Bio Preservation Market, By Product:

o Media

o Equipment

o Accessories

o Alarms & Monitoring System

o Incubators

o Centrifuges

o Other

• Global Bio Preservation Market, By Biospecimen:

o Human Tissue Samples

o Stem Cells

o Organs

o Others

• Global Bio Preservation Market, By Cell Providers:

o CD34+

o CD19+

o MSC

o iPSC

o hESC

o Tumor Cells

• Global Bio Preservation Market, By Application:

o Therapeutic

o Research

o Clinical Trials

o Others

• Global Bio Preservation Market, By End User:

o Biobanks

o Gene Banks

o Hospitals

o Others

• Global Bio Preservation Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global bio preservation market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





