Global Bioactive Wound Care Market Analysis by Product, Wound Type, End-user & Geography - Forecast to 2024

The global bioactive wound care market is growing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Key Market Insights

Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The global bioactive wound care market is growing at a healthier rate and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for innovative, effective, and proficient "wound care" products from surgeons as well as patients is expected to promote the market.



The introduction of smart bioactive dressing is likely to bring exciting business opportunities for the vendors in the global bioactive wound care market. Recent developments in the dressings with micro-fibers and biosensing for smart wound dressing enable quantitative, real-time representation of the wound environment, including pathogen concentrations, exudate levels, and tissue regeneration are likely to influence the bioactive wound care market significantly.



Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Incidences of Acute and Chronic Wounds

Growing Preference for Tissue-Engineered Skin Substitutes and Growth Factors

High Demand for Medicated Wound Dressing Products

Market Growth Restraints

High Cost of Bioactive Wound Care Products

Greater Availability of Substitutes for Bioactive Wound Care Products

Shortage of Adequate Resources for Bioactive Wound Care

Market Opportunities and Trends

Emergence of Stem Cell Therapy

Advent of Smart Bioactive Wound Dressings

Growing Preference for Combination Dressings

Bioactive Wound Care Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by products, wound type, end-users, and geography.



The antimicrobial dressings segment is growing due to the high prevalence of several chronic infections. The high demand for these dressings is leading to the introduction of a broad range of dressing offerings, which, in turn, are boosting the segment. Moreover, key vendors are focusing on several clinical trials to increase the efficacy of these dressings, thereby increasing market opportunities. Wound biologics is the second largest segment of the market. The segment is growing primarily due to the rising incidence of DFUs, venous ulcers, burn injuries, trauma, surgical site infections, and other accidental injuries globally.



The rise in surgical procedures, especially in the geriatric population, which also suffer from several acute and chronic diseases worldwide, is projected to influence the acute bioactive wound care segment. The phenomenal growth in the surgical site infections is another key factor for the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the number of burn cases is also increasing globally over the years. Therefore, the growing incidence of acute wounds and associated infections is fueling the growth of the segment.



In 2018, the hospital & specialty wound care clinic segment was the leading end-user segment. The market is growing mainly due to the increasing prevalence of acute infections, the growing number of surgical procedures, the increasing awareness of advanced products, and increasing number treatments being conducted in hospitals.



The long-term care facility segment is growing at a steady pace. The rise in incidences of chronic infections is growing due to the increasing patient population with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes. The growing elderly population is also contributing to the growth of the segment. Since the elderly population is prone to develop chronic diseases, these facilities offer advanced products, including bioactive wound care.



Market by Geography



The increase in R&D for the development of innovative products will have a positive impact on the North American market



In 2018, North America was the largest region of the global bioactive wound care market. The growing population suffering from several acute and chronic infections is the primary factor for the high market share. Europe is the second-largest market. The market growth is on account of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, the patient population with high awareness of bioactive wound care.



APAC is the fastest-growing market. The growing awareness of available treatment options and the increasing aging population are the major factors driving the market growth. Favorable government initiatives and improved healthcare infrastructure are further driving the market growth in the APAC region. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the major revenue contributors to the market in Latin American. The growing incidence of several disease-related infections and the high prevalence of surgical infections are major drivers of the market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global bioactive wound care market is highly competitive and dynamic, characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors offering a diverse range of products for treating various acute and chronic infections. Approximately more than 300 vendors are offering a wide array of products worldwide.



All companies that primarily derive revenue from bioactive wound care products are growing at a significant rate over the past years. Multiple product launches, strategic acquisitions, and diversified product portfolio fueled their growth in recent years. New product launches and strategic acquisitions, collaborations, will be crucial for companies to maintain revenue growth in the coming years.



Key Vendors

3M

Acelity

ConvaTec

Mlnlycke Health Care

PAUL HARTMANN

Smith & Nephew Acelity

Prominent Vendors

Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advancis Medical

AediCell

AMERX Health Care

Aspen Surgical

Axio Biosolutions

B.Braun Melsungen

BD

BSN medical

BTI Biotechnology Institute

Cardinal Health

CGbio

Covalon Technologies

DermaRite Industries

DeRoyal Industries

Ethicon

Hollister

Integra LifeSciences

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R)

Medline Industries

MiMedx

MPM Medical

MTF Biologics

Organogenesis

SK Bioland

Sutherland Medical

TRIAGE MEDITECH

URGO Group

Vericel

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Wound Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-user Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Bioactive Wound Care: Overview

7.1.1 Background

7.1.2 Bioactive Wound Care for Acute and Chronic Wounds

7.1.3 Bioactive Wound Care: Market Snapshot



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Acute and Chronic Wounds

8.1.2 Growing Preference for Tissue-Engineered Skin Substitutes and Growth Factors

8.1.3 High Demand for Medicated Wound Dressing Products

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 High Cost of Bioactive Wound Care Products

8.2.2 Greater Availability of Substitutes for Bioactive Wound Care Products

8.2.3 Shortage of Adequate Resources for Bioactive Wound Care

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Emergence of Stem Cell Therapy

8.3.2 Advent of Smart Bioactive Wound Dressings

8.3.3 Growing Preference for Combination Dressings



9 Global Bioactive Wound Care Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis

9.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Product Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Antimicrobial Dressings

10.4 Wound Care Biologics

10.5 Hydrocolloid Dressings

10.6 Alginate Dressings

10.7 Collagen Dressings



11 By Wound Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Acute Wounds

11.4 Chronic Wounds



12 By End Users

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Hospitals & Specialty Wound Care Clinics

12.4 Long-term Care Facilities

12.5 Home Healthcare

12.6 Others



13 By Geography

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Overview



14 North America



15 Europe



16 APAC



17 Latin America



18 Middle-East & Africa



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Competition Overview

19.2 Market Share Analysis



20 Key Company Profiles



21 Other Prominent Vendors



