Global Biobased and Sustainable Plastics Report 2020-2030 with Profiles of 150+ Companies
Jan 08, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Biobased and Sustainable Plastics 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biobased and sustainable plastics sector aims to create green products from biological based inputs, residue and wastes. This will play an important role in global efforts to achieve a green circular economy. Compared to the conventional plastics sector the industry is small, but undergoing rapid developments due to new technological innovations and increased consumer and industry demand. A market boom is expected over the next few years, with production capacities to increase by >30% by 2025.
The report contents include:
- Analysis of non-biodegradable bio-based plastics and biodegradable plastics.
- Global production capacities for biobased and sustainable plastics, market demand and trends 2019-2030.
- Analysis of biobased polymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)
- Analysis of biodegradable polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.
- Market segmentation analysis for biobased and sustainable plastics including packaging, consumer products, automotive, building & construction, textiles, electronics and agriculture markets.
- More than 150 companies profiled including biobased and sustainable plastics products and production capacities. Companies profiled include major producers such as NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, BASF, Arkema, DuPont, BASF and many more. Profiles include biobased and sustainable plasticsproducts and production capacities.
- Profiles of start-up producers and product developers including AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, CARAPAC Company, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, CH-Bioforce Oy, Xampla, Spero Renewables, Checkerspot, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Spiber and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Market trends
1.1.1 Need to replace single use items
1.1.2 Product sustainability
1.1.3 Pollution
1.1.4 Reduction in emissions
1.1.5 Performance of bioplastics
1.1.6 Government policy and sustainability agendas
1.2 Global production to 2030
1.3 Main producers and global production capacities
1.3.1 Producers
1.3.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type
1.3.3 By region
1.4 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics in 2019, by market
1.5 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand
1.6 Industry developments in 2020-capacities, market news and investments
1.7 Challenges for the bioplastics market
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET
3.1 Global production
3.2 The importance of plastic
3.3 Issues with plastics use
4 BIO-BASED OR SUSTAINABLE PLASTICS
4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics
4.2 Novel bio-based plastics
5 BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTICS
5.1 Biodegradability
5.2 Compostability
6 ADVANTANGES AND DISADVANTAGES COMPARED TO CONVENTIONAL PLASTICS
7 TYPES OF BIOBASED AND/OR BIODEGRADABLE PLASTICS
8 MARKET LEADERS BY BIOBASED AND/OR BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC TYPES
9 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS
9.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)
9.1.1 Market analysis
9.1.2 Producers
9.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)
9.2.1 Market analysis
9.2.2 Producers
9.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)
9.3.1 Market analysis
9.3.2 Producers
9.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)
9.4.1 Market analysis
9.4.2 Comparative properties to PET
9.4.3 Producers
9.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)
9.5.1 Market analysis
9.5.2 Producers
9.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)
9.6.1 Market analysis
9.6.2 Producers
9.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers
9.7.1 Market analysis
9.7.2 Producers
9.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)
9.8.1 Market analysis
9.8.2 Producers
9.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)
9.9.1 Market analysis
9.9.2 Producers
10 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS
10.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
10.1.1 Market analysis
10.1.2 Commercially available PHAs
10.1.3 Producers
10.2 Polysaccharides
10.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
10.2.1.1 Market analysis
10.2.1.2 Producers
10.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals
10.2.2.1 Market analysis
10.2.2.2 Producers
10.2.3 Cellulose nanofibers
10.2.3.1 Market analysis
10.2.3.2 Producers
10.3 Protein-based bioplastics
10.3.1 Types, applications and producers
10.4 Algal and fungal
10.4.1 Types, applications and producers
11 PRODUCTION OF BIOBASED AND SUSTAINABLE PLASTICS BY REGION
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.4 Latin America
12 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOBASED AND SUSTAINABLE PLASTICS
12.1 Packaging
12.1.1 Sustainable packaging
12.1.2 Edible packaging
12.2 Consumer products
12.3 Automotive
12.4 Building & construction
12.5 Textiles
12.6 Electronics
12.7 Agriculture and horticulture
13 COMPANY PROFILES (158 COMPANY PROFILES)
14 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- NatureWorks
- Total Corbion
- Danimer Scientific
- Novamont
- Mitsubishi Chemicals
- Indorama
- Braskem
- Avantium
- Borealis
- Cathay
- Dupont
- BASF
- Arkema
- AMSilk GmbH
- Notpla
- CARAPAC Company
- Loliware
- Bolt Threads
- Ecovative
- CH-Bioforce Oy
- Xampla
- Spero Renewables
- Checkerspot
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
- Spiber
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n63x7w
