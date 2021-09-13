Global Biobased Paints and Coatings Market Report 2021-2031 Featuring Alberdingk Boley, allnex, Covestro, Holmen Iggesund, IUV, Nabaco, NXTLEVVEL Biochem, Orineo, PolyFerm, PPG, Stora Enso

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Biobased Paints and Coatings 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is increased market demand and regulatory push for bio-based, sustainable paints and coatings, with many producers introducing bio-based alternatives in product formulations, replacing fossil-based compounds.

Paints and coatings manufacturers are investing in bio-based solutions, as producers and their end consumers become increasingly aware of the safety and environmental impact of the raw materials they use.

Growing pressure to comply with stringent health and safety legislation and demonstrate a reduced environmental impact is forcing manufacturers to progressively introduce bio-derived alternatives to traditional chemicals.

Due to regulatory demands, the paints and coatings industry is reducing its reliance on solvents based on volatile organic compounds, and turning to bio and water-based alternatives.

All ten of the top ten coatings companies by global sales now offer eco-friendly products with low-VOC emissions, and the reduction or replacement of traditional solvents, resins and pigments is now a high priority.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends.

Analysis of fully or partly bio-based paints and coatings.

Industry developments 2020-2021.

Government policy & regulations.

Global consumption of biobased paints and coatings to 2031.

Market outlook to 2031.

Competitive landscape.

Regional markets for biobased paints and coatings.

105 company profiles. Companies profiled include Alberdingk Boley, allnex, Covestro, Holmen Iggesund, IUV Srl, Nabaco Inc., NXTLEVVEL Biochem, Orineo, PolyFerm, PPG, Stora Enso and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Introduction

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 The global paints and coatings market

3.1.1 Biobased sub-segment

3.2 Market drivers and trends

3.2.1 Performance and quality of biobased coatings and paints

3.2.2 Sustainability

3.2.3 Low VOC to Zero VOC

3.2.4 Government policy and regulations

3.2.5 Consumer demand

3.2.6 Covid-19 crisis impact

3.3 Challenges using biobased paints and coatings

3.4 Industry developments 2020-2021



4 Types And Materials

4.1 Water-based

4.2 Solvent-based

4.3 UV-curable

4.4 Bio-based resins

4.4.1 Biobased alkyd resins

4.4.2 Biobased epoxy resins

4.4.2.1 Acrylic-epoxy hybrids

4.4.3 Acrylic oligomers

4.4.4 Hybridized polyamides

4.4.5 Phenalkamine

4.4.6 Vegetables oils

4.4.6.1 Soy bean oil

4.4.6.2 Castor oil

4.4.6.3 Palm oil

4.4.6.4 Sunflower and rapeseed oils

4.4.6.5 Ethanol

4.4.7 Bio-succinic acid

4.5 Levulinic acid

4.6 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.7 Cellulose derivatives

4.7.1 Ester and ether derivatives

4.7.2 Microfibrillated cellulose

4.7.3 Cellulose nanofibers

4.7.4 Cellulose nanocrystals

4.8 Biobased carbon black

4.8.1 Lignin-based

4.8.2 Algae-based

4.9 Lignin

4.10 Biowaxes

4.11 Edible coatings

4.12 Protein-based biomaterials for coatings

4.12.1 Plant derived proteins

4.12.2 Animal origin proteins

4.13 Alginate

4.14 Electrospun nanofiber coatings



5 Biobased Paints And Coatings Products From Main Producers



6 Markets For Biobased Coatings

6.1 Exterior paints and coatings

6.2 Interior paints and coatings

6.3 Wood products

6.4 Artificial leather coatings

6.5 Plastic coatings

6.6 Packaging

6.7 Automotive

6.8 Global market revenues to

6.9 Market segmentation by region

6.9.1 Europe

6.9.2 North America

6.9.3 Asia-Pacific



7 Company Profiles (105 company profiles)



8 References

Companies Mentioned

Alberdingk Boley

allnex

Covestro

Holmen Iggesund

IUV Srl

Nabaco Inc.

NXTLEVVEL Biochem

Orineo

PolyFerm

PPG

Stora Enso

