Global Biochar Market: Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast (2019-2024)
Dec 30, 2019, 14:45 ET
The "Biochar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biochar market reached a value of US$ 436.4 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 870.7 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2024.
The growing agriculture industry is one of the key factors driving the global biochar industry. Increasing preference for natural and organic food products, along with a growing need for enhancing soil fertility and crop growth, is contributing significantly to the demand for biochar in the agriculture sector.
In addition to this, organic farming practices are widely gaining preference as a means of sustainable development and are considered to bridge the substantial demand and supply gap of food products across the globe. Furthermore, biochar is rapidly being utilized in other farming practices, including zero tillage farming, biodynamic agriculture and mixed farming, which is significantly impacting the market growth.
The rising urbanization in emerging nations has positively impacted the acceptance of biochar as an appropriate substitute for chemical fertilizers. Apart from this, the use of biochar for insulation in the construction industry, for energy storage in supercapacitors, manufacturing food packaging material and as a feed supplement and air-purifying agent, is catalyzing the overall industry growth.
Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) and the implementation of favorable government policies to encourage biochar usage in order to increase the land productivity, are projected to further drive the market in the coming years.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agri-tech Producers, Diacarbon Energy Inc., Cool Planet, Pacific Biochar, Phoenix Energy, Biomacon GmbH, Vega Biofuels, Terra Char, Avello Bioenergy, Genesis Industries, Interra Energy Services, Element C6, Carbon Gold Ltd., Biochar Solution Ltd., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global biochar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global biochar industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product form?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global biochar industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global biochar industry?
- What is the structure of the global biochar industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global biochar industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Biochar Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Feedstock Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Technology Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Form
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes
9 Market Breakup by Feedstock Type
9.1 Woody Biomass
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Agricultural Waste
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Animal Manure
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Technology Type
10.1 Slow Pyrolysis
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Fast Pyrolysis
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Gasification
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Hydrothermal Carbonization
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Product Form
11.1 Coarse and Fine Chips
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Fine Powder
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Pellets, Granules and Prills
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Liquid Suspension
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Application
12.1 Farming
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Gardening
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Livestock Feed
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Soil, Water and Air Treatment
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Others
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
13.1 North America
13.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Europe
13.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2 Market Forecast
13.3 Asia Pacific
13.3.1 Market Trends
13.3.2 Market Forecast
13.4 Middle East and Africa
13.4.1 Market Trends
13.4.2 Market Forecast
13.5 Latin America
13.5.1 Market Trends
13.5.2 Market Forecast
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Agri-tech Producers
15.3.2 Diacarbon Energy Inc
15.3.3 Cool Planet
15.3.4 Pacific Biochar
15.3.5 Phoenix Energy
15.3.6 Biomacon GmbH
15.3.7 Vega Biofuels
15.3.8 Terra Char
15.3.9 Avello Bioenergy
15.3.10 Genesis Industries
15.3.11 Interra Energy Services
15.3.12 Element C6, Carbon Gold Ltd
15.3.13 Biochar Solution Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/71yn8z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
